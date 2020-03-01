international-women’s-working-day-2020:-rejoice-ladies-of-heritage

KABC
Sunday is Intercontinental Women’s Working day, a day to mirror on troubles that influence females past, current and long run.
The observance of Nationwide Women’s Working day dates again to 1909, though the United Nations declared Worldwide Women’s Day to be on March 8 in 1975.
Rejoice some good ladies of background and present day by making an attempt to guess who stated the estimate in the video earlier mentioned.
