Internships during a coronavirus pandemic are short-term intensive courses of fitness

Clarissa Garcia started her internship before the COVID-19 hit. Her work at e-commerce app WishSlate Inc. focused on public relations and media relations. Not surprisingly, her task quickly became incredibly difficult because the media is so virus-focused.

“I was quite annoyed,” she thinks. “I haven’t been successful so far.” However, this unique situation is difficult, but gives her unexpected insights in navigating start-ups during the crisis. By coordinating weekly Skype meetings with the company’s CEO, we kept her informed enough about how the company navigates everything. “I think it helps, and it keeps me engaged with other interns,” she says.

Interns like Garcia work hard to prove that they are in a temporary position, but doing so remotely, and in the midst of the global health crisis, will definitely add challenges. I will. Some high school students, higher education students, and those who have taken full-time graduation internships during the school year can be lucky enough to make a remote transition. Other companies are even lucky, and employers offer full-time jobs upon graduation. But many are left completely without experience, and sometimes without money.

A second year law student at the Toro Law Center, Raina Milazzo worked as a legal diplomat in the district court of the Suffolk County District Public Prosecutors’ Office in Massachusetts. When COVID-19 was hit, all outsiders were told not to return until further notice. The next day, the court closed indefinitely. “It was diplomacy for us to earn credit, so they needed to find somewhere for us to actually receive credit for all the work we had already done.” Milazzo says.

She was reassigned to the Court of Appeal and was able to make an investigation assignment from home. And she adapted. “The research is very different from the work I did in the district court,” she says. “But I now have work experience in two completely different departments, and I think it will help my career overall.”

Some students in the Milazzo class could not switch to another faculty. Although they do not substitute the hands-on experience of a real internship, their professor creates new challenges for them to do to gain the units of time they have already acquired and they have already put in. I am.

Zaria Wilson faced a similar disappointment. A high school graduate, she has been with the National Institutes of Health for cell development and neurobiology since June last year. Since her work was done entirely in the lab, the internship had no way to translate it into a remote job. In addition, her schedule was tied to her Maryland-based school, so the day she shut it down, the internship ended.

Wilson has been lucky enough to be an intern since June, but he is actively working to make up for the last few months in a lost lab. “I try my best by offering a few online courses and keeping an eye on science and biology to supplement the last few months of my internship.”

But optimism and adaptation may seem overkill to some. Wilson is worried about how losing his internship benefits will affect his payments to college. She is applying for a scholarship while she keeps up with reading and online courses. And Sammy, who graduated from high school in June last year, didn’t enter college until the fall.

He hadn’t worked as an intern at an investment firm in New York City for a month, so COVID.19 suddenly closed his office. Since then, Sammy hasn’t worked for them or anyone else.

“I know people like me [interns] will be hired at the end,” he fears. “I hope my school is well prepared to help find opportunities. There’s not much I pursue right now.”

