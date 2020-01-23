Interpreters of the Oscars 2020: find out who is performing at the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are expected to perform the best finalists for the original song at this year’s Oscars, the Academy announced on Thursday.

“We are delighted to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will offer unique musical moments that you will only see at the Oscars,” said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain in a press release.

The Oscar television broadcast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-led segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to lead during an Oscar television broadcast.

It was announced earlier this week that Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year’s winners in the leading and supporting actor categories, entered as presenters . More talent announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Here is the complete list of the best nominees of original songs:

“I Can’t Let You Throw You” from “Toy Story 4” – Performed by Randy Newman

Music and lyrics by Randy Newman

Music and lyrics by Randy Newman “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” – Performed by Elton JohnMusic by Elton John; Bernie taupin lyrics

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” – Performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Music and lyrics by Diane Warren “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II” – Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA

Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez “Stand Up” by “Harriet” – Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

.