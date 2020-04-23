Interstellar gatecrasher 2I / Borisov is not a normal comet

Scientists have discovered that a comet called 2I / Borisov – only the second interstellar object ever detected passing through the solar system – is surprisingly different in its composition from comets that come from our celestial neighborhood.

The gas from 2I / Borisov contained high amounts of carbon monoxide – much more than the comets formed in our solar system – indicating that the object had large concentrations of carbon monoxide ice, the researchers said on Monday.

Carbon monoxide, poisonous to humans, is common as a gas in space and is formed as ice only in the coldest places. The presence of so much carbon monoxide, the researchers said, suggests that 2I / Borisov has formed differently than comets in our solar system – in a very cold external region of its domestic star system or around a star more cold of the sun.

Comets are essentially dirty snowballs made up of frozen gas, rock and dust that orbit the stars.

“We like to refer to 2I / Borisov as a snowman from a dark and cold place,” said planetary scientist Dennis Bodewits of Auburn University in Alabama, lead author of one of the two 2I / Borisov studies published in the journal Nature. Astronomy.

“Comets are elements that have remained since the formation of the planet. For the first time, we were able to measure the chemical composition of such a block from another planetary system as it flew through our solar system.”

Expelled from the original star system

The comet, detected in August 2019 by the amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov and estimated to be about a kilometer wide, enlarged the interstellar space after being expelled from its original star system.

It originated long ago in a spinning disc of gas and dust surrounding a newly formed star in a location that was supposed to be rich in carbon monoxide, Bodewits said. That star may have been what is called M-nana, much smaller and colder than the sun and the smallest type of star known, Bodewits said.

This is a time-lapse sequence that compresses the observations of the comet 2I / Borisov’s Hubble Space Telescope, which spans a seven-hour period. As the second interstellar object known to enter our solar system, the comet is moving at an incredible speed of 180,000 km / h. (NASA, ESA and J. DePasquale / STScI)

Scientists initially concluded last year that 2I / Borisov was similar to our solar system’s comets, but data from the Hubble Space Telescope and an observatory in Chile revealed its differences.

The researchers also found an abundance of hydrogen cyanide at levels similar to the comets in our solar system.

“This shows that 2I / Borisov is not a completely alien object and confirms a certain resemblance to our” normal “comets, so the processes that shaped it are comparable to the way our comets were formed,” said Martin Cordiner, an astrobiologist who works at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and lead author of the other study.

The only other interstellar visitor discovered in our solar system was a cigar-shaped rocky object called ‘Oumuamua noticed in 2017.