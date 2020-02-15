[interview:-siobhan-fahey-on-her-enjoy-of-pink-floyd]

“It’s constantly about a boy, is not it? When I was 14 I had a milk round in Harpenden and there was an more mature boy, about 16, who I experienced a crush on. So there I’d be, 5.30 on those people freezing mornings in December, waiting to be picked up by ‘Ernie’ and his beautiful assistant.

I realized very little about rock tunes. But I was obsessed with Tamla Motown and Joni Mitchell, and I was a enormous Melanie fan. This boy incredibly promptly turned me



on to Pink Floyd and Roxy Music. To begin with, he lent me the to start with three Roxy albums and while I could not get my head spherical them, I totally fell for them and would be listening to them for the rest of my lifetime [and where Bananarama would get their name from, via Pyjamarama – Ed].

Then we progressed to the Floyd. They are in a put way above prog rock, they have a area all of their individual. My to start with taste was Meddle – the total of Echoes on aspect B – wow. I would send myself off to rest with that, completely wonderful. And up coming I listened to Darkish Aspect Of The Moon and even though I most well-liked the trippier component of Meddle, I grew to definitely really like Darkish Side…’s depth and scope. Unfortunately, I by no means received to see Floyd, and by the end of the 70s I was a punk rocker. So that was it, you hid your Floyd records – and I now had an uneasy relationship with this factor called ‘prog’. My 1st suitable boyfriend was an art student, and he took me to Frank Zappa – but I was bored to tears and fell asleep at the gig. He was actually indignant with me, he’d paid out £3.50 for the tickets! But this same boyfriend took me to see Hawkwind at the Roundhouse, which was amazing, a sound and vision magnificent. I understood the solitary Silver Machine, which I loved. It was 1976 and in this article was a prog band that equipped with the punkier things that I discovering. They ended up angry, they had been krautrock, they were trippy. Even today I would see them again. I listen to they have the Angels of Death dancing with them, so I’m there, ha ha!

Many decades later on I revisited Floyd. I enjoy the title music from Would like You Had been In this article quite considerably and two years back I did a variation with my eldest son on guitar as a obtain from my site. Then, on getaway in Ibiza, an individual started out actively playing Syd Barrett’s The Madcap Laughs, which I’d in no way explored and it was a revelation. In my intellect, persons like him are seers, they’re not mad, everyone else is. They see the real truth.”

