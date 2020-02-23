interview:-supergirl-bosses-preview-the-a-hundredth-episode

Katie Yu/The CW

Supergirl has faced monsters from outer place, human villains and every little thing in-amongst, but how will she cope when she faces one of the scariest items any one can confront: her personal previous. Which is the problem the Lady of Steel will reply as she flies into her milestone 100th episode tonight on the CW.

Mr. Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) offers Kara a possibility to see what her lifetime would have been like if she’d informed Lena her identity at various situations, and showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller talked with The Mary Sue about that journey. reaching the 100 episode milestone, and a great deal far more.

The Mary Sue: So how does it experience to get to 100 episodes?

Robert Rovner: Momentous!

Jessica Queller: Miraculous!

RR: It’s excellent. We enjoy the show and we adore creating the show…few hows get to this range so we’re extremely very pleased of the truth that we’ve survived two networks and have been ready to tell stories that we experience are empowering and heartfelt and full of spectacle for as extensive as we have, and to deliver Supergirl’s information of hope, assistance, and compassion for all. It is good!

TMS: How did you go about breaking this story? Did you search at the 100th episodes of The Flash or Arrow, which also had gadgets for bringing back a large amount of the previous and looking back?

RR: Sure, we appeared at them, type of as a template on what other displays experienced done…We desired to make this episode exclusive and kind of be a search back at the best…some of the times that we have completed, but also to be able to sort of carry Kara forward in her journey this period. At just one place it was kind of a really like letter to our admirer and to the tales that we’ve instructed, but also to propel her forward. So we want to be ready to do equally factors.

How did you decide to bring back again Mr. Mxyzptlk – now performed by a different actor – for this particular episode?

JQ: We realized we have been likely to do it for rather a very long time, and we have been energized about it. And then we were doubly excited about it when we experienced to good fortune of casting Mr. Tom Lennon, who just is magic himself.

TMS: He was excellent!

JQ: He’s so delightful, he’s so charming. and he’s so humorous and the script was fantastically published and pretty humorous on the web site and then he just introduced it to an additional degree.

TMS: But he’s not our only enjoyable visitor star on this episode. We have a great deal of aged faces back like Chris Wooden as Mon-El, Odette Annabelle as Reign and Sam Witwer as Ben Lockwood. Ws there anybody you ended up significantly excited to have back?

RR: You know I imagine we have been excited to bring them all back, and the forged was excited to have their aged mates back again. It is this sort of a fantastic exhibit to work and we’re large supporters of all these actors.

JQ: It was like a relatives reunion, anyone was so psyched to be back again with each other.



TMS: This episode is vastly about Kara and Lena’s romance and it is a major performing showcase Melissa Benoist and Katie McGrath, who has heaps of troubles below as very well. Did you speak about what was coming with them in advance of receiving into the episode?

JQ: Katie is one particular of the most talented and gifted actors that I’ve ever seen. We didn’t have to converse her about her performing prowess or chops, she just by no means misses a moment. We didn’t even have those kinds of conversations with her since we experienced no question that she would go to people depths.

RR: Exact with Melissa We’re blessed with these types of a deep bench of expertise with our cast. Melissa is an amazing actor and they all elevate every thing we compose.

JQ: And they’re so great jointly, Melissa and Katie, and their scenes together are so rich.

TMS: At this stage, even while she joined in period two, I simply cannot picture Supergirl without the need of Lena Luthor.

JQ: Yeah, she’s these types of a enormous section of our ensemble.

RR: And these kinds of an exciting character to generate for.



TMS: Anyone else who’s more recent to the super friends who has had these types of a terrific turn this year is Brainy as played by Jesse Rath. He’s not enormous in this episode but he’s been carrying out so considerably considering the fact that Crisis. What influenced you to just take this character to a deeper spot this season?

JQ: Very well initially, I mean, speaking about talked actors, Jesse Rath is remarkable and as we have been functioning with him his talent and what he can do has grow to be so evident and stunning. and I guess we have just organically been crafting towards that. since we have been so psyched to see him do his issue. We had an plan early on in the year that we referred to as the “Brainy Orphan Black” episode wherever Jesse could enjoy all those distinct versions of Brainiac and we realized it would be thrilling and it was.

RR: And as we had been contemplating of what we wanted to do publish-Disaster and shake up the planet, we realized we essential to have diverse partnership dynamics shifting ahead and we assumed it would be interesting to clearly show brainy in this wrestle for how to save his buddies whilst having to keep them at arm’s length. We considered that would be a very appealing story to notify.

TMS: One of the most entertaining factors of that Brainy Orphan Black episode – “The Bottle Episode” – was to see Jesse’s sister Meagan Rath as the woman Brainy.

JQ: That was so exclusive that she was able to do it and we had been all amazingly thrilled by it.



TMS: So how have you been approached issues “Post-Crisis” as a way to recalibrate matters and carry again old villains or reset the earth?

RR: I imagine it is been interesting for us to have this new landscape and to shake things up. It was very enjoyable for us to have Lex back as a big player in the second fifty percent of the season and to type of have enjoyable with the way the globe has been reshaped. It results in a great deal of enjoyment for the second 50 % of the year we think.

TMS: How does this 100th episode fit into the much larger time concept of how engineering is a person of the largest monsters we’re going through in our possess earth and Supergirl’s earth?

RR: The emphasis on this 1 is not about technological innovation, but our variety of fundamental topic about know-how is about engagement and about how people today use technological know-how so they never have to engage, and on that front, this episode ties in thematically…and the engineering gets a a lot greater story point in the following episode. And we actually clearly show how individuals are engaging and what Obsidian North is undertaking in a much greater way.

TMS: It was also interesting to see how you built-in social media into the preceding two episodes with Jeremy Jordan back again as Winn. And I was so delighted to see him back again for the 100th as effectively.

JQ: That was exclusive.

RR: We were being excited about that, we really like him.

TMS: Is there anything in the 100th episode that you are most excited for followers to see or that they’ve been waiting for?

RR: With any luck , the lovers will like all of it. I consider it will be remarkable for them to see the one particular reality wherever Kara and Lena are associates and then the outcomes of that. It is a thing that…

JQ: That they’ve been craving, observing the Luthor and the Super, the Kryptonian doing the job together as a group, that is a really kind of, wish-success matter

RR: [For Kara and Lena the 100th] puts their romance on a new footing transferring forward and drives the previous third of the time, so I imagine we’re thrilled about that….A single of the matters we were happy that we were able to do was to demonstrate that there are effects for individuals recognizing who Kara is.

Supergirl‘s 100th episode airs tonight at 9: 00 p.m. on The CW and will be accessible to stream for totally free the up coming working day on the CW application.

