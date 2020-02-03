Interview with Bishop Briggs: “It is liberating but frightening to release something so honest”

When I meet singer Bishop Briggs, I first notice her big, radiant smile. Briggs is dressed in a red sports jacket prior to her popular UK tour and is cheerful and hugs and compliments everyone in the room immediately.

Her joy is contagious, but it is also misleading; you will be forgiven if you do not realize that the same woman is responsible for the recent album Champion, a cathartic heartbreak album that causes a complete outpouring of emotion. “It just feels like a total release from my soul,” says Briggs. “That feels very liberating and scary at the same time, but I am really grateful for it. I just started crying in people’s studios and I had to create. More than I wanted, I had to.”

(Credit: Island Records)

The Champion cover shows Briggs up close, hands on her shaved head and stare coolly into the camera. Combined with her enormous voice and music that sometimes tends to heavier influences, it is a rather difficult first impression. But a characteristic tenderness is barely below that surface and bursts out to come out.

Briggs was born Sarah Grace McLaughlin in London before moving to Tokyo, where she discovered her love of singing by performing karaoke. She took her stage name from the city of Bishopbriggs, Scotland, where her family comes from. Even her tough shaved head is for less than difficult reasons – she made the decision after a friend was diagnosed with cancer: “I remember very early memories that I wanted to shave my head. So when I did that, and because the catalyst is someone I’m in love with and looking for, it was such a crazy way to find out that this was the most I have ever felt, “she says.

Three days later, Briggs performs at Islington Assembly Hall in London. Every cool exterior is nowhere to be seen. Instead, that familiar is abundant, grateful joy on the stage. Briggs is so excited that she can hardly stay still.

She jumps around with the energy of an excited child who cannot restrain herself, run around and grin, while somehow she touches every note. She struggles to keep a straight face during a performance of the dark, alt-pop song Jekyll & Hide. She doesn’t, but her fans are screaming. Although this album covers some of the most painful parts of Briggs’ life, she performs it with joy and her infectious energy is reflected in her fans. Briggs sings about her own toxic relationship, but she laughs.

Briggs has a hybrid of different influences, from The Beatles and Led Zeppelin to confessional female artists with great voices such as Amy Winehouse and Adele. She loves them for their honesty: “These really hyper-specific stories and places and people, but you still connect to them because they just tell the truth,” she says. “With this album I am talking about my mistakes as a person and as a woman and the things that I try to work on every day. I think that has drawn me to Amy Winehouse from a very young age, the fact that she can lay all her cards unashamedly. ”That influence is clear about Champion, with confessional, hyper-specific lyrics to songs such as Somebody else and lonely, Briggs shows busy with her heartache.

Another of the most determining influences of 27-year-old Briggs is that of many people her age: emo. She talks about her favorite artists: “I could cry when I think about Bright Eyes!” She exclaims animatedly. On stage she sings a medley from My Chemical Romance, Panic! At the Disco and Twenty One Pilots while their videos are being played on screens. “It’s such a fulfillment of an emodrome of mine, I can’t even tell you. It is most fun to play, “she says, and when she sees her shine on stage with the word” emo “scribbled on her jeans, it is clear that she means it. She says her obsession with emo began when she lived in Hong Kong. “There was just such a fascination for these guys who weren’t afraid to wear eyeliner. They were provocative and leaned in their femininity. I thought that was great, “she laughs.

Briggs’ debut album Church Of Scars was a hit, but Champion has secured her position in the heart of her fans. It is full of emotional generosity, but that honesty has cost its price. “The day it came out was so bittersweet because it felt completely free to release something so honest, and then it immediately felt so frightening,” she says. “On the day of the release, I realized that these are the things I am talking about in therapy. There are certain things and rules here that I have not read or sung to my best friends. ”

But she hopes the album fulfills the same needs that her emo favorites do for her: “I think the hope on the album was always that people could go if they felt alone or deep in heartache and knew no way out. “

The process of creating Champion and casting out its demons was far from smooth. Regarding the writing of Someone Else, a stripped-down song on which Briggs complains that they want to disappear, she says: ‘I entered that session and I thought my subconscious might tell me something else. Maybe the saying would go on! It’s not that bad! And the first thing I wrote was: “all I want to do is be alone,” she laughs. “That was one of those songs that I couldn’t re-record that day. I couldn’t re-record the sadness of how I felt. I cried by takes and when I listen back, there are these imperfections and it felt important to keep it that way because it’s fair. ”

Yet the process was cathartic. “I think it has offered so much healing, more than I knew. I just started crying in people’s studios and I had to create, “says Briggs.

So far, Briggs career has been enviable. She played on Jimmy Fallon, played Coachella, played together with The Killers. Her debut album, Church Of Scars, was released on Island Records in 2018. Still, it’s not all luck – a talented artist, after she moved to LA, played Briggs in every location she could until she was noticed. Despite her successes, Briggs is modest in her ambitions when she talks about the coming year: “I think the coming in 2020 is just more intimacy and more writing and more of everything,” she laughs.

It is clear that these are not things that Briggs should strive for – intimacy is second nature to her.

Champion is now available through Island Records