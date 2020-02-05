Interview with Jeff Lynne: from ELO to The Beatles and into the blue sky

“I was worried that there were not enough people who knew about us,” says Jeff Lynne, who expresses his concern about revitalizing ELO at a headline festival at Hyde Park in London in September 2014.

“We took a great opportunity. The public could go home any time, they didn’t have to wait for us at the end. But it was still full. I remember looking through a small hole in the curtain and saying, “They’re still here!”

Of course they were. The festival was sold out and moved the full quota of 50,000 tickets in just fifteen minutes. It seems ridiculous that one of the most bankable stars ever doubted that he still had an audience. But then Jeff Lynne is not your typical rock star.

Modest and self-coding, it is difficult to compare the softly spoken 71-year-old – his Brummie accent intact despite living in Los Angeles for many years – with his status as head of ELO, with record sales of over 50 million and counts. Indeed, from 1972 until their original dissolution in 1986, ELO scored more transatlantic Top 40 hits than any other band in the world.

Of course Lynne is more than just ELO. Since the emergence of the Idle Race in the late 60s, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has gone through The Move, co-founder of the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys (with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison) and produced a host of A-listers, including the three remaining Beatles, both on solo Out Of Nowhere, is essentially a one-man operation.

It is a lavish addition to his extensive recorded catalog, full of semi-symphonic goodness and melodies to melt the stony hearts. “Chords are my favorite thing, really,” Lynne enthusiastically. “There aren’t many more, but I still come across small, weird, and thick, juicy ones. Finding them is so much fun.”

What is the story behind it? Out of nowhere?

The title track just came from nowhere. It was the first tune I sat down to write on, and almost all the chords came to me during the first meeting. And that’s how the entire album came into being. I also wanted to add some sort of optimism to that. It is a reaction to how things are in the world right now; it is a very reverse situation. At the same time, I didn’t want to get into politics at all.

One of the new numbers, Time of our life, is about ELO’s Wembley Stadium show in 2017.

It is like a diary of the Wembley show, which turned out to be absolutely fantastic, because I was still worried about filling up these big places. But they were all there. I had played with ELO there once before, about 30 years ago (in July 1986 in support of Rod Stewart), but I had never done so well. Everyone seemed to have a fantastic time. It was just an amazing experience.

Some songs on Out of nowhere have a melancholic quality for them such as All my Love and Down the rain came. Do you think you look back more these days?

I think I’ve always done that, even in the early days when I had nothing to look back on. It was just the old-fashioned music that I heard my father play on his record player or on the radio. I don’t really go into the past, but I try to make a certain kind of music with chord changes that feel almost classical.

Great songs from (music theater composer from the 20/30/40) Richard Rodgers for example. I could never understand them as a child, because there was so much going on in arrangements, but I wanted to be able to play some of those changes. Hearing two merged chords that really want to be there is just a nice sensation.

Have you been influenced by your father’s taste in music?

His favorite composers were classical. He couldn’t read or write music, but he could play Chopin on the piano with one finger. My father didn’t encourage me that much, but he bought me my first guitar for two pounds, so I had a good initiation until my fingers bled. Then I had him sign the papers on an electric Burns Sonic and a ten-watt amplifier

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5dRg2bq4oc (/ embed)

Growing up in post-war Birmingham, the job prospects were small. Was music an escape?

Absolutely. I didn’t want to do anything in the professional field, but I did work in a few offices. I had about fourteen jobs in two and a half years. Some of them lasted less than four hours. A job was as a window dresser in this large department store, which I got through the youth work agency. I was only fifteen or sixteen at the time. You had to put these cloths on your feet and go through the window to C&A in Birmingham. I thought, “What if one of my friends comes by?!” I lasted until noon, then I sneaked out the back. I’ve never been back.

There were also many other crazy jobs, some very fun and some were grim. But you have to go through it. Then I received a call from (singer / drummer) Roger Spencer from The Nightriders. I went for the audition, got the job, and was a professional musician when I was eighteen. It didn’t take long before we changed our name to the Idle Race.

How high were your ambitions in the Idle Race?

I would probably only have been lucky enough to play club performances in Birmingham. There were so many that you could play for a month without having to repeat yourself. You play every night of the week and, for a few years, every night of the year. It was a great experience and a great way to learn. Then I started to write my own things, and it developed from there.

When did your Beatles’ fandom begin?

From the beginning. Please Please Me turned to them and I really became a great fan. I was very lucky when it comes to The Beatles. When I was recording with the Idle Race in London in 1968, a friend of our engineer called the studio to say he was working on a Beatles session at Abbey Road. He told us we could go there to see if we wanted.

Maybe I was the only one who finally went, but I saw Paul and Ringo in Studio 3, piano and vocal. Then I was invited to Studio 2, where John and George were in the control room. Downstairs, in the actual studio, George Martin swung around this pedestal and led the string section for Glass Onion.

I was amazed. Nobody had heard it yet, but there I was on Abbey Road, actually I listened to it. I stayed maybe half an hour, then I thought it would be polite to leave, because you feel a bit like a dick in that company. So I went back to where the Idle Race was recording, and of course it didn’t sound so good.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4vE_Q4bRXQ (/ embed)

Was joining The Move a stepping stone to ELO for you?

The Move was not as famous as before when I became a member. It was okay, but we didn’t really do anything good or play anywhere other than small clubs. We have become a member to do ELO. That’s what Roy (Wood) and I tried to do. But it didn’t work out and Roy left after less than a year after we started ELO.

The performances were really a mess; you could not hear the cellos, because at that time they only had microphones for the string instruments, instead of pick-ups. I don’t know what it sounded to people in the audience, but it didn’t sound particularly good from where I stood. I am still friends with Roy and I see him every now and then, every time we play Birmingham or wherever.

Many of those great early ELO numbers, such as confrontation, are written in your parents’ front room, right?

True. At that time I had a studio in the front room where I would record those old ELO numbers. It was near the bus route, so I got these gigantic buses that rumbled through my demos. Then I would send them to the record company.

There is a story about Beatles producer George Martin who came in to listen to ELO recording of Roll Over Beethoven at AIR Studios in 1972. He did Paul’s Live And Let Die in the studio next door, so he came in and gave Roll Over Beethoven a thumbs-up.

He was actually listening to it, because it was a bit of a strange arrangement with all those classic things in it. It was a great experience and I got to know him a bit.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZywJO573fg (/ embed)

ELO’s album from 1976 A new world record was a huge international hit. Was that the turning point for ELO?

I think it was … Just before that we had two very big hits with Evil Woman and Strange Magic, both from Face The Music (1975). We had a different line-up together and started doing these American tours, which turned out to be incredibly good. We seemed to be such a strange group for an American audience, with two cellos, a violin, Mellotron and a little horn. It was just a strange noise.

The first tour was supporting Deep Purple, which you wouldn’t think would be a good match, but we went well. So we started traveling through America on our own and it gradually built up. I think the biggest one was in Cleveland, for about sixty thousand people.

The following year Mr. Blue sky is one of your most sustainable numbers. Among other things, it became the unofficial anthem of Birmingham FC and it has been used as a wake-up call for astronauts on NASA missions. Which of those two are you most proud of?

(Laughing) As a Blues fan, it must be Birmingham. I’m just kidding. It is clear that the idea that it was used to arouse spacemen is amazing, just the fact that someone sent my song there.

Do you sometimes get an idea of ​​that kind of extended scope?

It makes me feel good about the music I made. I never got a good job, I just kept doing this. My mother hated me to make music. She would go: “You don’t want to do all that nonsense. There is a job at ATV for a cameraman.” At that time I already had about three hits!

Probably your mother changed her mind after a while.

Yes – when I bought a home for my parents. That’s when she changed a little, but not so much. She wasn’t so nice about the music, and really hated my falsetto when I always did high screamy. It would make her crazy: “Stop that whining!” Then I had the studio in the front room.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQUlA8Hcv4s (/ embed)

Did you think when you completed your ELO in 1986 for the first time?

Kind of. I just wanted to produce other people. I started with George (Harrison), and then I produced Paul (McCartney) and then the two Anthology Beatles songs, which were two singles by John.

How did you come to produce George Harrison?

George was looking for me to work with him on Cloud Nine (1987). Dave Edmunds passed the message on to me and then actually drove me to George’s house. It was like a giant palace, a great place – and a bit scary when you first meet one of the Beatles. We went for a walk through the tunnels under the gardens, these beautiful little canals that you could paddle down, then we went into the studio and George played me some of the things he was doing.

He said: “Do you want to go on vacation? What about Australia? “This was at the end of 1986. We had to be good friends during that trip. I think he just wanted to know that we would get along. He had had enough hostility in the past. When we returned, the whole of England was frozen. George and I started making these songs and I wrote a few with him (including When We Was Fab). It was just fantastic fun.

Apart from the music, what was the secret of your relationship with George?

We just got along really well and had the same sense of humor. After a few weeks of recording, he turned to me and said, “You know what? Me and you should have a group.”

I thought it was a great idea and asked him who we should have in it. He went: “Bob Dylan”. So I said, “All right, can we have Roy Orbison?” George said, “Of course. I love Roy.” All we had to do was ask. And they all wanted to be in it, so suddenly we had the entire Traveling Wilburys.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMVjToYOjbM (/ embed)

It sounds like your transition to the Wilbury’s went very smoothly.

It was so easy that it was incredible. Everyone immediately said yes, without even questioning it. Roy was very enthusiastic and then I had to be friends with him. He had moved to Malibu, a few miles away from where I lived, and called me one day: “Hi Jeff, it’s Roy. I’m ready to work!” We had already talked about working on a few songs with him (Mystery Girl released before 1989’s posthumously), and the Wilburys were then created.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s you also produced Duane Eddy, Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr and another important influence from your formative years, Del Shannon. Did it feel at that moment that everything would come around the circle?

I just couldn’t believe these people were now my friends. I had looked up to people like Roy and Del Shannon, so suddenly having them as friends, laughing and having a great time with them, was just fantastic. And then write songs with them. It was more than I could ever imagine.

They were all great, it’s just a shame they had to go (Orbison died in 1988, Shannon in 1990). But I have so many photos of us together, and the footage of them with me, so it’s always nice to look back every now and then, just to remind myself of what a lucky bugger I have been.

It was inevitable that the remaining three Beatles would turn to you if they needed someone to complete the first two parts Anthology series in the mid-nineties?

I’m not sure. Clearly George, Paul and Ringo were the ones who had to decide. Because George and I had already worked together, I think Paul was a little wary. He might have thought that I would be in George’s camp and that I would prefer everything he said. But it would never be like that. They are all Beatles to me, and I wanted to do my best to make an album that they were all happy with.

I stayed in a cottage on Paul’s premises during the recording of Free As A Bird and Real Love, with George in another part of the house. Every morning he shouted: ‘Come on, you lazy dick! Your porridge is ready! “Then it was time to work on the new Beatles album. It was surreal.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODIvONHPqpk (/ embed)

John Lennon once said that if The Beatles had continued, they would have sounded like ELO. That must have been a huge compliment?

Oh yeah. I was shocked when he said it. I actually have a recording of him saying that. He was a guest DJ on an American radio show in New York, and he said: “Nice little group, this one. I love this group. “He talked about Showdown and said:” I thought this would be number one, but (label) United Artists never got their fingers out of it. ‘It was fantastic.

What prompted you to breathe new life into ELO in the early 1990s?

I suppose I thought, “I’ve done it all now. Where can I go from here? I’ve been to the Wilburys and produced The Beatles. I might as well bleed ELO again.”

Would you say that you are a perfectionist in your heart? In 2012 you re-recorded the old ELO hits at home, because you didn’t think the originals were pretty good enough.

I’m really a perfectionist, but maybe not a very good one (laughs). It is never as perfect as I could imagine. I try to be one, but I can never quite get it right.

So you are never satisfied with your end product?

Could be. With some songs it might just be a tiny miniscule thing – maybe the strings were a little louder or maybe the snare was too loud, whatever. That is always on every record I have ever made, except the new one. There is nothing I have heard – but still – that has made me shiver.

Looking back on everything, is there anything you are most proud of?

I think I’m most proud of the fact that I’m still doing it. I haven’t packed it yet, because I still love it. You can’t ask for more than that.

Jeff Lynne’s ELOs From Out Of Nowhere is now available.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xP1IOszeXhA (/ embed)