Interview with Led Zeppelin: How The West Was Won

How The West Was Won is built around four cornerstone Led Zeppelin concerts – Albert Hall 1970, Madison Square Garden 1973, Earl’s Court 1975 and Knebworth 1979 – with various fascinating side paths to previously unseen backstage recordings, early TV appearances, interviews, promotional films and such .

Meticulously picked up by Jimmy Page from both his own private collection and various other sources, and lovingly restored to digitized, 21st-century production standards with the help of director Dick Carruthers (whose earlier credits include live music DVDs for The Rolling Stones, The Who and Oasis ), the DVD makes for a hugely exciting collection; proof positive, were still needed, that Zeppelin were really the golden gods of the legend.

Because the project took more than a year – and several zeros on the check – had been completed, Page was determined, “he said,” to put together something worthy of the Zeppelin name. It wasn’t easy or cheap, but then what, you know? I wanted it to be perfect. “

We spoke to Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones about how it all took shape.

Why did you now choose to make the DVD and the album?

Jimmy page: I wanted to make a chronological live Zeppelin album since 1980, starting with songs from the Albert Hall, but we could never get anyone to agree on anything. In retrospect, however, it was probably good that it took so long. It is now a great moment for something like this. Because of the digital technology that we could use to restore these things, it is almost as if we are going back in time. Albert Hall, for example, seems to have been recorded yesterday.

John Paul Jones: As with everything that had to do with Led Zeppelin, it was partly an accident, partly a design. Obviously, this material has been around for a long time, but I think there has been no great will to do anything about it so far. And that is partly because the technology to make it happen did not exist until recently. What none of us wanted was another The Song Remains The Same, which has become largely embarrassing over time. And all credit to Jimmy, because what we have on the DVD and the live album surpasses everything you see or hear in the original film.

How easy was it to get hold of the material?

Page: Very easy in some cases, not so easy in others. When you thought you had it, you would discover that pieces of it were missing … I went through it, not knowing how it would go. Only when we were loading it all onto the computers did we begin to discover exactly what we did or did not have. We knew we had certain recordings: things that were left out of The Song Remains The Same, plus the video tapes from Earls Court and many different things from Knebworth.

But we really had to fight to get back the images of Albert Hall, which we started trying a few years ago. It went on and on … Finally we got the images back and told everyone to come and identify different pieces of it. You can never get everyone together in a room at the same time, but we have somehow succeeded.

When we had everyone there, or finally the idea, we just had to release the original eight-track (sound recording). But when I searched for it, it wasn’t there and I panicked. I finally found it. But the truth is that although I knew I still had the original eight-track recordings somewhere, I never really sat down and listened to it – not since 1981, when we put together Coda (the posthumously released album of takes and oddities that contains a live version of I Can’t Quit You Babe from the Albert Hall).

Same with the original bands from the Earls Court shows – I hadn’t sat down with them since the day they were recorded. The images come from the images that were projected onto the screens on either side of the stage. That is why all Earls Court cases are in close-up. Earls Court was such a big place, we wanted people to see the detail of what we were doing. There was no thought then to actually use the images for anything else in the future. It was done purely for the public that was there those nights.

But in the end that is all good, because if you put it in context with all the other visual material, that makes sense somehow. After going through everything, I decided that it was useless to worry about what you didn’t have, the most important thing was to focus on what you did have. I just decided to see what we actually had and to weave together something that was a fair representation of the group. Even the things that were incomplete.

What do you think of when you now watch the Albert Hall images on the DVD?

Page: I’ve always wanted to do something with the images of Albert Hall, because we are at a very early stage, where we are still more concerned with making the music correct than with considering a kind of show to set up, as such. On the DVD, the set has changed slightly from the original, but only slightly, and only because of crazy things. Like, we did Heartbreaker that night, and I was so happy when I first saw the old movies and saw us go in.

I didn’t realize we had it on camera, you see. But the film ended halfway! And so we could not use it, which was a shame. But you would totally find such small things. It can sometimes be very frustrating, but it was a matter of getting the best out of what you had. After all the hassle it seemed that it would be the classic Zep story again – one foot ahead, two steps back!

Robert Plant: I now look at the Albert Hall images and the first thing that strikes me is how young we are all. I look the way I was: a hippie from Black Country, full of high ideals and cheap living. I still couldn’t quite believe where I was, everything had happened so quickly for the group. I remember playing the Bath Festival in England a few months later. Jefferson Airplane and Janis Joplin were also at stake and I remember thinking there: I went here from West Bromwich! I really have to eat this! The whole thing seemed extraordinary to me. On some nights I was just as surprised as the audience. Improvisation seems to have been the key.

Jones: Very. I was pretty happy to go that way because I was a jazz fan and used to improvisation. Every musician who is worth his salt likes to improvise; it’s kind of what it’s all about, making music in its most basic form. And we could improvise with this band, there was always room to do that. That made it so interesting and exciting and desirable to do on stage every night.

Page: There were certain elements of the music that had to remain reasonably rooted in the same place: you need that rhythmic basis to bounce off. And because you don’t want to hear different lyrics, because that would really make it a different song, you kind of knew what you would get from Robert. But when it came to the guitar and the whole direction that a song could take if we played live, you never knew what we were going to do.

We didn’t even know what we would do until we got there. Sometimes I would do the tempo differently, or make the whole approach different, and it could become very intense because the whole band would start something totally new. Bonzo was like that too. One night it was like he was on guarana, all the percussive flurries and little details, the next night he was on the Guinness and kicked the shit out of everything! (Laughs)

When we played, it really felt like we were inhabiting a parallel universe

Robert Plant

Factory: Of course I had already seen a lot of the material on the DVD in different forms, but I didn’t really sit down and saw it all the way you do on the DVD. The first time I saw it, I was surprised, especially by the earlier things. The period around the Albert Hall show was an important time for us, annoying times when the music really came from the other side of the songs.

We were often in conflict with the prevailing trend, without even realizing that we had done anything. When we played, it really felt like we were inhabiting a parallel universe apart from everything else – including the rock world of that time.

Jimmy’s way of playing was also very British; or rather not very American. If you listen to what was recognized as the great guitar records of the period just before Zeppelin – things from The Kinks and The Who – the solos are a much more tic-tack style of playing. Jimmy opened the whole idea of ​​having beautiful sustains amid the chaos of the rhythm section that propagates this very different thing. It made it whole, very exciting.

Jones: It was always very intense on stage. That made it so nice, so nice and interesting. We were not just going to play hits, or things that people knew or anything, things that you would expect people to like, we were up there to make the best, often improvised, music that we could. To make it sound really hot and always to happen, dedication and work and application are required. You had to show up and you had to know what you did once you started.

Musically it was an attitude-free band – one of the few. And that is why it was always a very close unity, which made us able to be so adventurous, not only in our music, but also in the way we performed live as a band, as we presented it. The things in Albert Hall look so intimate, almost as if you are alone in the room. Unlike the other important images where you get the feeling of the size of the show.

Jones: Yes, well, we made a lot of noise for three people playing instruments. Four people, actually, because Robert’s voice was also an instrument. However, we were not only noisy. When I say “noise,” I mean in the sense of our musical breadth. We have covered a lot of land between us.

Factory: People are now talking about the bombast and agility. And although they were important ingredients, some of the most crucial elements in the performances were those indefinable moments in the actual songs that always went somewhere else. It was so subtle that it was something that we didn’t recognize at first. Once we did that, we really started to play with it. There was a feeling of reaching out and stretching for something, that was not so obvious in the archives. Playing these things live was the real jewel in our existence.

Everyone had the capacity to take it and move it until it had completely new meanings. It was one of the most remarkable things group. Traveling and the endless pressure to come up with the goods may have taken their toll, but even then I would challenge anyone outside the band to ever know when that happened, because the level we maintained was so high. On the right night, however, a Led Zeppelin show was a spectacular place to be.

A 22-year-old John Bonham who performs his much-praised solo spot, Moby Dick in the Albert Hall is one of the highlights of the dvd: powerful – almost disturbing – and of course deeply moving. Seeing him so young, still at the beginning of the road, not knowing (like us) where it will end … Was the reason you chose this because of his emotion?

Page: Partly I think so. That aspect certainly came across when I first saw it. I found it very moving, but also very exciting. To start with, it was a beautiful shot, just beautiful as the cameras come from different angles. You really have the feeling that you are right on stage with him and see him work, incredibly close, but at an early stage for him.

It only shows what a great talent he was and how irreplaceable he is. I mean, there really has never been another rock drummer that came close.

Jones: Watching (Bonham) Doing Moby Dick in the Albert Hall, being able to hear the details, seeing him work up close, it’s great. That was the case with the smaller performances, in contrast to the large ones. Drums become rather unsububile due to a large PA, but in a small place you can hear all the incredible details that he always put into his work. He was constantly changing, constantly changing. He was just such an exciting musician to play with.

Some musicians hate it when the drummer or one of the other musicians starts diversifying the song, or goes their own way. But in Zeppelin that was the whole point, and John was great at that. He really kept you sharp as a musician and listener. He was the best drummer I have ever played, with no exception. But again, it wasn’t just about making yourself look good, it was done to make us all look good.

The band benefited unpredictably. It certainly made me a better musician. And we were very proud of our abilities as a rhythm section, which in turn made us even more proud of the band. I would listen to what John did and he listened to what I did, and we left room for ourselves.

I mean, on a basic level we were just doing a rhythm, but there would be something about the way I formulated the bass line that led to something that would scare John off, and the same would happen the other way around. As a rhythm section we were always stuck. We would always say the same thing, and when we came to the end of a piece, we always came to the same musical conclusion.

And when you’ve played with someone for so long, you can do it without any preparation; you can literally do it on the spot – and that is when empathy becomes incredibly exciting. Apart from the concert performances, some of the most fascinating items on the DVD are the clips of the band that played in various TV shows in the late 1960s – something that would later embarrass the group.

Page: In the beginning I wasn’t sure if I should record that kind of TV stuff, because they were usually all so horrible. I didn’t mind doing things for radio – live things, I mean. You still ended up with this kind of BBC sound when it was broadcast, but you heard us play live like we did on stage; you heard different versions. And people noticed.

TV seemed to have the opposite effect – it was always easier to sound really bad. But then I thought, well, that’s why you decided not to do TV afterwards. It does not matter that the quality is not always great, it is a document of something that happened that shows why we went in the direction that we did.

Jones: We decided that we didn’t have to do all those pop shows if we didn’t do singles. You had to go to some places in the early days, such as the black and white images of that show in Denmark that you see on the DVD. However, we have never really been part of the pop scene. We thought of other things. We had just started and were in the same boat as everyone else – we had not yet become successful – but we were not doing pop shows on TV; it was never what Led Zeppelin was about. Our thing always played live.

In the UK you were not really spoiled for choice: there was Top Of The Pops – which still (at the time this was written) has a version of it Lots of love if the theme match – or there was The Old Gray Whistle Test, a small studio that is not suitable for replicating the full live Zeppelin experience.

Jones: Exactly. It was perhaps the age, as much as anything. What we did was considered underground music. The kind of celebrity that do pop TV and bring lots of hit singles was just not part of what we did or who we were as a band. As we saw it, you have to compromise to play the pop game. You are obliged to compromise, it is almost your duty to do so – unless you love to make music that is enormously commercial, in which case you are aware.

But if that’s not what you want to do, it doesn’t even make sense to play that game. It would even be unfair – pretending to do one and then the other. Jimmy and I were already quite experienced then, we had already played many hit records as session musicians. We didn’t take advantage of celebrity or royalty because we were behind the scenes, but we had learned all about the art of compromise – to make a living. What we were prepared for.

There is nothing wrong with paying the rent. But I personally know I just didn’t want to do that. That was not the way I wanted to find my way in my own musical life. If I were to join a band, I had to make music and not compromise. The goal was not to become hugely successful. We felt fairly certain that we would be able to earn a living by making music that we wanted to do without compromise.

The fact that we were so successful could not have been planned. It was also a happy time. Album-oriented artists existed barely even five years before we made the first album. There were The Beatles and the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan of course, but this was a kind of cultural step further. I didn’t even listen to much pop or rock music when we formed the group. I had one Beatles album, Revolver and Pet Sounds from the Beach Boys, but I also listened mainly to jazz and soul music.

With so much material from the top drawer available for the DVD, why did you decide to record the version of it Immigrant song – a digital “puree” between a number of filmed images from a performance at the Australian Showground in February 1972 and a live recording from America a few months earlier?

Page: We had a great version of Immigrant Song that was recorded in LA in 1971, but there were no images for it. However, we had images of us doing it on stage in Australia from 1972, which we decided we could go together. Firstly because it sounds and looks great, but also because I thought it was an important moment to capture, in terms of our development as a band.

Immigrant Song was the first song on the third album, and so it works as a connection point between the Albert Hall in 1970 and when you see us afterwards, in Madison Square Garden in 1973, on the Houses Of The Holy tour.

The difference between the performances that we see in New York and those in the Albert Hall three years earlier could not have been worse. It is suddenly as if the Albert Hall stuff was in black and white and the images of Madison Square Garden in color. What happened to you?

Jones: 1970 was a kind of T-shirt and jeans; no real show or “stage clothing” to talk about. By the time you are in 1973, we are in our full American phase. We met people who made all these different kinds of fantastic clothes. They were very enthusiastic, and we bought all these things.

The outfit with the hearts you see me in Madison Square Garden was made by the same people, I think, who later made the famous “dragon suit” for Jimmy that he wore at Earls Court. It just seemed, why not? The lights were on us, we might as well have something they can bounce on!

Factory: In some ways, the earlier American shows that we did at places like the Fillmore were more realistic to me because they were easier to understand. There the public got three nights a week, where every group in the city would stand up and play – everyone, from the Steve Miller Band to the Rascals, and Roland Kirke.

There was enormous flexibility and choice, and you really had to get up and be counted for what you were. By the time we arrived in the garden, we were now the only act on the bill, and the whole thing took on a completely different aspect. It was of course bigger and more exciting. But it was no longer possible to stand out among the crowd and I think it had actually lost a lot of craziness.

Page: Originally we saw the whole essence of our live performance as something the audience listened to very carefully and picked up what was going on, the spontaneity and musicality. And you can’t do that if you run around the stage all night, or at least we couldn’t get into the Albert Hall then. But we were much more ambitious in that respect than most other rock bands of the time.

We wanted to eliminate live performances in every way as far as possible. By the time you saw us in New York in 1973, we were just a much better, more accomplished band. We were a very musical band, sometimes working with almost a telepathy and playing comfortably for three hours without any problems. We really felt that we could all do it now – play the music and set up a show. And we could. It was so exciting; it was hard to restrain yourself after a while.

Jones: Jimmy talks a lot about the ‘telepathy’ between us on stage, and he’s absolutely right. Oh yes, very much. Because you always focused so hard – you didn’t dream there, you know – and everyone was fully involved in what was going on. Not only the band, but also the audience.

So when you were on stage at Madison Square Garden, or anywhere, was your main intention to try to make this kind of spontaneous “telepathy” happen?

Jones: Yes. And as quickly as possible, because you would play in a different building every night. Even if you had played there the night before, it was always different: the air is different, the people are different … it’s a very different atmosphere. You must immediately come to terms with the environment in which you find yourself.

Factory: America was always a bit different than anywhere else in the world. I remember in one place I received the keys to the city from the mayor and later that night I was arrested for a riot!

You now get bands with an image that is “anti-authoritarian”, but they sell that image in the most common business way. One of the things I am most satisfied with in Zep’s history is how little we have done to come up with something like that. For us it was always about the music, the atmosphere, the atmosphere that we could create.

We came from a pure environment for that matter, and that is what has raised the noses of many people. Now that I look at the images, I am humbled by the fact that none of us trust clichés. Old time, new time, it didn’t matter, there were no pretensions.

Jones: It was always a different feeling to be in America. I don’t know what the audience is like there. They were always more exciting, we say, funky. In Great Britain, the public was always much more reserved by comparison. If you look at the Albert Hall images, you see that the people in the front have their jackets on the edge of the stage and they listen very carefully.

Then you go to Madison Square Garden and it is completely different. Of course rock’nroll events at Madison Square Garden are about as big and important as things have become in New York at the time. The audience would always go crazy – and stay that way all night. It is almost a part of the constitution – the inalienable right to party.

The British audience always enjoyed a good time, but not so much that partying would ever stand in the way of listening to the music. In places such as Germany or Japan it was even more so. They like to listen. They actually want to see what you do with your instruments.

However, it is good to have both things. Zeppelin was unique because it could manage all those different approaches. With most bands it was one or the other. Kiss, Van Halen, Thin Lizzy … these were party bands. Pink Floyd, Yes, Genesis … these were more cerebral experiences. Zep, just like the Stones, Jimi Hendrix and all the greats, could do both. For the simple reason that there was something very important to listen to if you didn’t just want to jump around. For some groups, the party aspect was perhaps their strongest point, we will say.

Another interesting device on the DVD is the intermittent use of existing bootleg recordings.

Page: The Madison Square Garden pieces are bootlegs, yes. I am not in favor of bootlegs, but of course I am aware that there have been several interesting Zeppelin bootlegs that have appeared over the years. And I thought it was important not to limit ourselves.

For me it is all part of the same supporting documents, if you want. Being able to use something like that for the images of Madison Square Garden was perfect. You had all these different perspectives that you didn’t get in the official version, because all unofficial ones were shot from weird angles in the audience.

Because the Earls Court recordings that follow are taken from the two large video screens used in the shows, the band is shown in full close-up, in contrast to the more varied and adventurous recordings we have of the other three shows to get. But because it largely covers the acoustic part of the set – with Jones, Plant and Page together on stools at the front of the stage – it seems to work well as an ‘interlude’ in the DVD itself …

Page: Yes, it gives the whole thing a completely different aspect than everything else on the DVD. You don’t really get a feel for the images of how big a Earls Court show was, but you do get a different atmosphere. And you are right, it works on the DVD almost like the acoustic interlude did in the actual show – as a nice change of pace before it all really starts again with the images of Knebworth.

The Earls Court shows were the first time anyone had used such video screens at a major rock show. I remember that we also had some lasers – which would now be regarded as fairly simple light rays, but it was also the first time this was done. I think we broke the rules with them, actually, because we really wanted it to be a show.

The band had decided to include them for our own personal collections – we knew they would be good shows. And they were – some of the best we have ever done. So we pulled out the multi-track, put it in a truck outside the location. But it cut out the first night, and then the second night the bass drum was not recorded at all … Neither of us we knew until we started going through the bands again all those years later.

Factory: I was stunned at how good the images from Earls Court are, considering that it comes from the video screens. It worked great. And because it focuses on the acoustic section, where you can see all four of us up close, you can clearly feel how loose it was, how nice it was. It is just as fascinating to see fully amplified songs from that show, such as Trampled Underfoot, in close-up; to see how many details you still put into your performances, even in such a grand setting.

Factory: Complacency is always around the corner and we knew where the cornerstones of the set were – the different areas that are designed to be built on and reinvented every night. But in between there are these fantastic moments of pure free form play where we all held our breath. Sometimes it was almost a spectator, he just marked the whole thing down when the other three came right in … then suddenly a moment came when I knew I had to come in and try to take it back carefully. We were adventurers – musical adventurers.

Jones: The whole thing was, we knew we were good, but we knew we had to stay good; we had to stay on top to produce the goods. I always said that when we were absolutely at the top, no one could come close to us. And when we were worst, we were still better than most other bands. To maintain that standard … You can’t be completely magical every night, but with application and concentration you can keep a very good standard.

When watching the DVD, have you remembered things that you forgot or did not notice the first time?

Jones: Yes, but that always happens to me with Zeppelin things. I think there are two types of musicians: those who constantly listen to their own music and those who hardly ever listen to their own music. I am one of the last, so when I hear it again, it is always a very nice, pleasant surprise, because I have forgotten it. I remember seeing the DVD a few times and thinking how wonderful it was to just sit there and see everything as a fan of the best chair in the house.

I have never been able to do that before, of course I have always been trapped by the PA … I was always busy doing something on stage, apart from actually playing bass, maybe that was what I loved the most . Robert always said to be at the front, so I would be at the front for the first song. With the second song I had gone back halfway, and with the third song I had taken up my position with the drums again, where I could best hear them.

If I played keyboards – and we had a piano, an organ, a Mellotron, many different devices – I would play bass with my feet, use pedals; or when I played acoustic guitar, I played the bass with pedals. Bass pedals were strewn across the stage. Wanneer we een ander instrument op de nummers nodig hadden, zou Robert zeggen: “Maak je geen zorgen, Jonesy kan het”.

Het was prima, afgezien van de Mellotron, die berucht was omdat hij vals speelde als je er gewoon naar keek. Ik moest er altijd op kruipen, zodat ik me niet zag aankomen. Het beste voorbeeld zou zijn op The Rain Song, dat opent met dit zeer zichtbare akkoord op de Mellotron. Ik zou één voet op het volumepedaal hebben, één hand op de afstemknop en proberen deze zo dicht mogelijk bij de juiste toets te brengen.

Wat er gebeurde was, je zou het afstemmen, alles instellen, dan zou het publiek binnenkomen, de temperatuur van de kamer omhoog gaan en de tapes (de geluidsbron in een Mellotron) rekken. Toen ze werkten waren ze prima, maar ze waren gewoon geweldig om live te spelen. Maar er waren toen nog geen alternatieven.

Een ander interessant ding over de beelden is hoe het niet alleen contrasteert met de werkelijke uitvoeringen, maar de verschillende tijdperken die ze opriepen – geïllustreerd door de verrassend verschillende versies van Whole Lotta Love die de dvd boekten. While the version from the Albert Hall is pretty faithful to the original, which had smashed into the Top Five of the American singles chart that same month, the one from Knebworth almost 10 years later had changed dramatically, from the razor-edged original to a pulsing, funk-driven, much darker groove. Ten years gone indeed. What are the band’s own feelings about the Knebworth footage?

Plant: I like both versions (of Whole Lotta Love). By the time you get to Knebworth, though, we’ve played it so many times in so many different ways that it’s really something different. No frills, no strings, no idea of how it was gonna go each night… There couldn’t have been a number more appropriate to the time.

Page: Because of the size of the show, because of the size of the band by then, too, I suppose, but for lots of tangible and not so tangible reasons, it was one of those occasions where the whole thing is about intensity. Everything about those two Knebworth shows was a big deal, and it came across in some very evocative areas within the music. I had seen bits of it here and there over the years, but what I managed to find was extraordinary, stuff even I never knew existed – a lot of stuff that had been filmed and then just left in the can to rot.

We also unearthed some film shot by what they call isolated cameras – basically, people in the audience that had brought their own Super 8 cameras or video equipment or whatever. The quality was never exactly great, but there was some very good stuff. And I found that when you put them together they added a whole new dimension to the proper film footage.

For one thing, it gives you far more interesting angles to see things from. And we really wanted to try and show everything that we could – everything – so that you really get a feel for what it was like to be there at one of those shows. Not just to see and hear it, but to almost be able to touch it.

With a big show like Knebworth, you need to see that kind of detail, you want to see everything you can just to try and take it all in. For me, it was so valid to take in everything we had and put it together in the overall mix.

Jones: You’ve got big screens and a lot more lights, but the music is actually made in exactly the same way. There are perhaps more grand gestures in which we could spread out a bit, because those sorts of huge places demanded it. But when it starts getting intense and more complicated, then you see us all huddled together again.

You have to. You can’t do it from afar. And so whether it was the Albert Hall or Knebworth, you still end up occupying exactly the same space once the music starts to take over. You need that eye contact because there’s a lot goes on other than just standing there playing.

Even though we would play the same set of songs night after night, the band itself was so locked in together musically; we were playing so fluidly together that even just playing a number apparently straight we would still be adding little improvisational flourishes to everything. So the interpretation would be different every single night.

I don’t mean the sudden breaks in songs where the band would go off into something else entirely. There were certain numbers built into the set each night where we would do that, just running through the whole thing like an undercurrent. After you’ve played Whole Lotta Love the first hundred times, I suppose… Actually, not even that, after the first time we played it we were already thinking, okay, you know, that’s good, but where else can we take this?

Originally the subject of a 12-camera shoot, directed by Mike Mansfield, which manager Peter Grant had wanted to release as a feature film. Why had they decided it against it eventually?

Page: It was the same with all these things. At the time they were done we always thought we could do better. Which seems ludicrous now when you actually view those performances. But then there was always gonna be a next time – we thought. Until suddenly there wasn’t.

Jones: After a certain point, there was always a very theatrical part to what we did, too, but the music was always what was driving it. The theatrical settings were all produced by the music, not by having some piece of scenery spring up on stage or something like that.

We certainly used the lights in as theatrical a way as possible, but really, in that regard, anyway, the whole thing relied on the performances of Robert and Jimmy. They were the theatrical front of the band. But it was never contrived, that was just them being themselves.

Plant: Maybe sometimes we could be too ambitious, but by and large it was a combination of souls… If we had been in existence today, our frames of reference would be completely different. But what we did then was relevant to the times. It was an ordinary form that we somehow managed to do something extraordinary with.

Does the DVD as a whole tell the story of Led Zeppelin as a live group accurately?

Jones: Yes, of course. On the other hand, if you’d picked other nights to film or record it would have been totally different. It’s certainly representative of the development of the band but it’s still limited; it’s still what was captured then and there.

So yes, it certainly gives a pretty real sense of what was happening. But if you’re asking about my memories of those events, then they are just much wider and much more enveloping. I can see a million different ways that it developed – and regrets too, in a lot of ways. My memories are different. But, yes, I think you can certainly see from the DVD how things developed and how that went and why it got there.

Page: The whole thing has been an amazing experience for me personally. Revisiting so many memories, so many emotions and sensations… it really brought a lot of things back to me that I hadn’t thought about for a long time – mainly really positive memories of the past, of what we achieved as a band. It really brought it home to me how having a group like Led Zeppelin… to be loved by an audience, to be respected by your contemporaries, was something you dreamed of as a musician. And then to see that translate over the years to new generations…

Actually, I think it probably goes beyond what most musicians dream of. It wasn’t really until quite a few years after the band broke up that I really became aware for the first time of just how much this music does still mean to people. Now I do know, and I understand that. Because I’m a Zeppelin fan, too, you know? They’re still my favourite band.

Plant: It’s a reasonable representation, given that it’s pretty much everything we have at our fingertips. I just wish we had similar documents of our lives off the road. It’s such a shame we don’t, because if the cameras had been there at the recordings, being around the actual development of a song, that would have been the ultimate – seeing just the four of us in a room, watching how something went from absolutely nothing to, a few hours later, this living, breathing entity…

But it’s a journey across time, and the way that it was filmed made it a little bit ecstatic. I wish we could have been able to see the audience more, because then you would have seen the interaction between us really going down. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have that element. There are some incredible moments of fantastic form on there, though, and when you start to consider the historical overview, you look at those ten years and you go, well, that was really something.

Jones: They’ve done a fantastic job, I must say, both visually and on the audio side. It really is an incredible job. I perhaps don’t appear as much in the footage as I would like, but that’s often the case of the fact that the lights are on the front people, and the rhythm section got a bit more of a raw deal. But that’s as it was, really.

Was any consideration given to the idea of simply putting out the original shows in their entirety?

Page: Yes, at various times, but never very seriously. In the end, I don’t think it would have been as good, it’s as simple as that. This way, by watching the whole thing, from walking on stage at the Albert Hall to walking off the stage again at Knebworth 10 years later, you get more than just concert footage: you get the story of Led Zeppelin as a live band. And that’s the way it’s been made. It’s meant to tell a story.

Was there any live footage that was deliberately kept back from DVD?

Page: Not deliberately, in the sense of keeping it back for release later, no. The were some bits and pieces – the LA Forum in 72 and some stuff from a warm-up show we did at Southampton University in 1970. They were both good shows, in their different ways, but neither of them quite fitted in for various reasons.

The audio from the LA Forum is phenomenal, which is why we’re putting it out on the live CD, but we don’t have the visuals – certainly not compared to what we had at Madison Square Garden a year later, which is stunning. And though Southampton University was good fun – there’s lots of messing round and bantering with the students in the audience – it wasn’t terribly well-recorded, a lot of it just sounds a mess.

So there didn’t seem much point including it. Not when everything else we had was so much better. There was one track I kept back, Over The Hills And Far Away. The only other things are various mixes, different versions of what you see on the DVD. Maybe we could do that too one day – put something out featuring some of the best alternative takes. We have some amazing alternative takes of the fourth album.

Plant: The influence the band has had is quite remarkable, and not to be taken for granted. It was the collaboration as a four-piece band that was so prolific: the only way to hold it all together was because the people in it were so adamant about what they wanted to do, and yet so dynamic in the way they were able to do it, and about the way they saw things. We set ourselves a remarkable task, and achieved a remarkable feat.

This feature was originally published in Classic Rock issue 55.