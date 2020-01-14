Interview with Matt Taylor: Exeter boss explains his change of focus

% MINIFYHTML16391c8152e897148da5fc8674db7f069%

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has the club on the promotional sites

Not many teams have had a better winter than Exeter City. Six wins and two draws from his last eight games have brought the Greeks to second place in the table in League Two, six points from Cheltenham to third and final place of automatic promotion. Now in their eighth season on the fourth level, Exeter fans are again looking for promotion.

Matt Taylor is the man in charge. The former club captain took over veteran Paul Tisdale in the summer of 2018 and, although he would like to emphasize it, it is a team effort: he was photographed together with club staff when he received the prize for the manager of the month League Two for December. The current success is much due to the changes.

Exeter has been announced for its commitment to the youth and that remains a fundamental principle. After all, this is the club that produced Ethan Ampadu, Ollie Watkins and Matt Grimes. In the 2-0 home win at Cambridge United on Saturday, Ben Chrisene got a league debut the day before his 16th birthday. This is a special club.

1:48 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter and Cambridge

But Taylor acknowledged that other qualities were also needed.

“We are trying to recruit a certain man in the summer,” he says. Air sports. “Perhaps a bit more a physical approach to give our team a more dynamic character. I felt that we needed more legs, more rhythm and more physical. It was a slightly different profile than our recruitment.”

“We have had a central group in Exeter City for quite some time and that is a testimony from Paul. We are a club that produces young players, but those young players need experience around them to give them the chance to play. We try to get the right balance now

“We all want to play a beautiful passing game, but everyone who has seen our home launch in recent weeks will understand that we cannot always do it.”

“Part of League Two football is the physical aspect. We have always had good technical players here in Exeter City. We want to keep that. But technical players can only act if they have the ball and a large part of League Two football Get the ball

“I felt that greater physicality would allow us to do that.”

1:51 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Exeter

It served them well during a series of 10 games in 35 days. Even when points were lost, such as in the 3-3 draw with Walsall, the result revealed something of his character. Exeter was three back in that match. The victory for the rivals of the Forest Green promotion on New Year’s Day was achieved despite the fact that he was a fallen man during the second half.

“The Walsall game showed how tight the margins are,” says Taylor. “If you don’t do that, they will punish you. To get that back, the boys showed their character.”

“It really all depends on the players. Professional football players have to make certain sacrifices during the holiday period and my players have certainly done that, but there are much worse things to do than playing football. We want to play games. It includes a football player and me have tried to use the equipment as well as possible and not to endanger anyone.

“But the players have really stood up. It shows the strength that we have in the team. It is a hungry group and every player strives for a starting point for the team. If they have the shirt, they fight.” with nails and teeth to hold it. I am very happy that I have achieved that competitiveness. The players show that they are ready for the fight. “

Taylor receives the Sky Bet League Two manager of the month award

It will be a junk until May: “We are one of the dozens of teams that can still challenge,” says Taylor, but there is a renewed belief that Exeter can do the job. It is a sort of thorny issue because the suggestion of a ceiling in the ambitions of the club was a subject of frequent debate during the long reign of Tisdale.

Even last season the club only missed the play-offs on the last day of the season after having played a good part of the campaign well. The new manager also had to deal with the sale of star forward Jayden Stockley in January. This time it is an injury that the talented young side wing Jack Sparkes has stolen the rest of the season.

Although Taylor is aware of the challenges, he wants to keep up the pace.

“We know that we are limited to this level,” he admits. “There are a number of huge clubs in and around us that will be strengthened in this window. We are not in the same position to do so in terms of paying fees for high-quality players.”

“League Two is probably the right level for us, but we still want to go better. The key will be to keep the central group together and if I can possibly strengthen a player, I will. But our team is best stable and there is no pressure on us at all.

“My goal at the start of the season was to improve last season and reach the play-offs. It will be difficult, but the boys are a fair group and we have placed ourselves in a good position. Now we have to do it during the last three months and a half of the season too. “

It has been like that, it is automatic promotion that is now a realistic ambition. For Taylor, it is claimed that he rejected an approach from another club in September. This is proof of his commitment, but also of his belief in this project.

Exeter put a lot of faith in me when Paul left and they supported me a lot, so I want to pay for that.

Matt Taylor

“Exeter trusted me a lot when Paul left and they supported me a lot, so I want to do my very best,” says Taylor. “I’m in a privileged position here. It’s a great club to be in and a stable club. I’m a young and ambitious coach and I know exactly what I want to achieve with this group of players.”

Does that mean promotion?

“It would be a huge achievement, but it is possible.”

In particular thanks to the adjustments that Taylor has made to Exeter City.

