Interview with Mo’Nique for the new special comedy Showtime

MO’NIQUE & FRIENDS: LIVE OF ATLANTAScreenshot: Showtime (YouTube)

Mo’Nique has been there.

Although she had a moment or two that made us pause, the only thing I can respect about the veteran comedian is that she stands in her own personal truth, even in the middle of a blacklist. potential in an industry that rarely sees it for black women anyway.

When she demanded financial respect from Netflix, many thought she shouldn’t have asked for that much money, and they didn’t think she deserved it. Everyone had an opinion on this, even his fellow royal comedian.

In November 2019, she filed a racial and gender-based discrimination complaint against Netflix, which the streaming platform confirmed they were “fighting”.

The 52-year-old comedian never bit his tongue and made the headlines by calling on powerful people in the industry like Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels and Oprah. (Editor’s note: this interview was done before she was posted to Instagram, in which she wrote a letter to Oprah.)

In 2017, Mo’Nique asked a question about the eight black women who, at the time, had won an actor Oscar (the countdown is currently at nine o’clock, Regina King winning the role of the supporting actress in 2019). She asked if they had “multimillion dollar offers” after winning the coveted statuette and went on to say what would become a meme line: “I would like to see it.”

Mo’Nique memeGif: GIPHY

Despite each roadblock presented to him, Mo’Nique nevertheless persisted with a confidence given to a woman who knows that she will have “hers” despite everything. So, in turn, I was curious about the next steps for Mo’Nique and its inevitable success. In the same vein, I said to myself, “I would love to see it.”

And now we can see it, with Monique & Friends: Live From Atlanta. Although everyone had their eyes on the possibility that Mo’Nique could get their own special, she decided to open the door and make room for other actors, despite people trying to block her path .

Extract from the press release, via Showtime:

Shot at Atlanta Variety Playhouse, the hour-long special features a variety of talented newcomers, including Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Correy Bell alongside veteran comedian Donnell Rawlings (Chappelle’s Show).

I sat down and had a 30 minute phone call with Mo’Nique to discuss her landing on a comedy special with Showtime, her tenacity throughout blackballing, whether she ever feels hesitant to “burn bridges”, the importance of the presence of black women in the comedy industry and, yes, I asked her how she felt to be called an “aunt” (for the record, she is ” tickled like shit “and” honored “when you call it that).

“Hey sweetness!” Said Mo’Nique on the other end of the line, immediately causing an involuntary smile. I felt the warmth from the very moment she called. We got to work, starting with its bumpy journey in recent years.

“Well, you know, sister, I always stood by what I knew well,” said Mo’Nique, firmly. “And unfortunately, in this place called Hollywood, it’s going against the grain. Yes, we’ve been so conditioned to make it wrong, it’s going against the grain of standing up.”

Opening the stage, Mo’Nique exclaims: “It is normal not to be invited.” Although a seat at the table is very coveted in this industry, how much are you ready to sacrifice – if any – to get this seat? I know one thing that Mo’Nique does not want to sacrifice, and that is its integrity. And even if she mentions “standing alone”, it is in reference to the company, but never in her life because she has her husband, Sidney Hicks, and her children always by her side.

As for Hicks, he was often present during Mo’Nique’s public video statements on Netflix’s ordeal. As such, people began to wonder if he had too much dominating power in his choices.

“There were sisters who commented, ‘Oh, he ruined his career,'” she recalls, challenging this notion and referring rather to him as her “king” who was “unwavering”. “And I understand (this answer) because you’ve never seen it. So if you’ve never seen it, you really don’t know how to talk about it. “

Of course, Mo’Nique’s trials and tribulations weren’t just about Mo’Nique. They invited a broader conversation about black actresses and the keepers of this industry. As someone who has seen and experienced so much in this industry, I had to ask her if she had seen anything really change for the better over time.

“In recent months, that could have changed,” sighed Mo’Nique. “But, do I really think that has changed? No. Often we get a carrot hanging down in front of us, but we don’t know that the carrot is bitter because it looks sweet. Should I think that the Are black actresses paid equally to their white female counterparts, to their black male counterparts, or to their white male counterparts? No. Let me be clear about something: You are paid based on your CV. what it’s supposed to be in a place called America. You get paid based on your CV. There are black actresses who made history. And they are called queens of comedy. “

Comedy Queens (YouTube)

“I say this humbly because I was in the Queens of Comedy,” she said. “But look at all the Kings of Comedy and their careers and (then) look at the Queens of Comedy … We were all funny – not just Mo’Nique …. But we didn’t all get the hang of it … We we didn’t get what the Kings got. And those kings deserve it, please understand what I’m saying. So no, I don’t think it matters when you put resumes on the table. “

As a Mo’Nique veterinarian, I had to conclude this interview by asking for some advice, especially for the rising black actresses.

“Often times we are afraid because we are too afraid of losing something,” said Mo’Nique, who also shared his next adventure with Hicks as owners of the Houston Equalizers team, which is part of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball, the first of its kind. “We are too afraid of losing the mortgage payment … we are too afraid of losing our business, so we will just get along. Don’t be afraid, even if (you have to) be alone. This is what has to because when you look at yourself in the mirror, you have to agree with whoever looks back (towards you). “

“If we were in the basement right now, I would say,” Biiiitch! Girl! Mo’Nique explained to me near the end of the call, instantly cementing what I always imagined: the aunt who always makes you laugh.

Monique & Friends: Live From Atlanta is currently available for streaming on the Showtime website.

.