Interview with Phil Collins: the Live Aid fiasco, going solo and dealing with criticism

Loading...

You know him, right? Shiny prog traitor. Ruined Led Zeppelin. Woman ran away with the decorator. All true. But there is much more to the man who has almost joined The Who, ever considered suicide and, in all honesty, a thoroughly misunderstood Chap.

Old belt machines make the upper corridors of Abbey Road Studios messy. It is the clumsy old constructions, with large metal spools, that were supposed to have been put into service for his first recordings. At the age of 18, in 1969, he was in a rock band with extensive songs about the moon landing. A year later he was in a room downstairs in this building, where he played on a George Harrison album.

He started early, Phil Collins, and he stuffed a lot into it. When he was only 20, he joined Genesis as the denim-covered drummer. He ended his tenure with them as their satinized singer and then released the eight solo albums that now pop up in extensive and remastered versions in a reissue project called Take A Look At Me Now. There was also a sideline activity in the production that worked with everyone from John Martyn and the Four Tops to Adam Ant and Tears For Fears.

He has withstood every conceivable storm; one moment the revered deity of the atmospheric popsoul, the next moment roasted like a mawkish ballader, his two-continental appearance with Live Aid pouring gas on the critical flames. But in the typically cyclical nature of fashion, a series of American rock and R&B stars are now sampling and loudly applauding the plates that were allegedly over-processed and unpleasant 30 years ago.

Today Phil Collins is sitting in a small side room with only two chairs, a small table, he and his Red Bull look. He has the thickest, most muscular arms you can imagine, and two important emotional gears: when we talk about music and the people he works with, he lights up like a pinball machine – “I haven’t thought about this for years! “; when we touch that famous critical pasta or the sad recent events in his private life, he seems to shrink in size, so impressed and confiscated that he is like a completely different person.

“You ask,” he says, lifting his Red Bull, “and I will answer.”

What works best: take a look at Mr Collins now.

I can remember everything about seeing Genesis at Farnborough Tech on May 29, 1972, including an amazing version of The return of the giant hogweed. Can you remember anything about it?

Yes. They were good times. We often played Farnborough. It was always friendly, because some boys came from that corner of the forest. Two days later we did the Great Western Festival in Lincoln and I remember meeting the promoter Stanley Baker somewhere on the dock. He had a beautiful penthouse with a view of the river. He had been to Zulu with Michael Caine, so that was a real star.

There is an elite club of former children’s actors who played the Artful Dodger Oliver! when they were kids and became rock stars: you, Steve Marriott, Davy Jones of The Monkees and Robbie Williams. Do you think you have anything in common?*

My manager once said that Robbie Williams was a new version of me, a “cheeky chappie.” Stevie Marriott and Davy Jones, yes – it was great if you were a precocious child.

How did you get into the Beatles movie? A well-earned rest?

Well I was in it, but not in it. Walter Shenson [the producer] asked me to tell a ‘Making Of’ DVD for the 30-year anniversary in 1994. And I said, “I was in it but they took me out.” And he gave me the outcome of the concert scene at the end and I went through it frame by frame and I found myself! And on the DVD I circle myself on the screen. I was thirteen. I was also in I’t Got A Horse, a Billy Fury film with the small faces in it, but I didn’t end up in the film. And I was edited from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. So yes, there is a pattern here.

But later I did Frank. And I played Uncle Ernie in Tommy, which I enjoyed doing, although it was politically very incorrect – playing pedophile. But it was great because I was with The Who. I worked with Townshend just after Moon died and I said to him: “Do you have someone to play the drum? Because I’d love to do it. I will leave Genesis. “And Pete said,” Fuck, we just asked Kenney Jones. “Cos Kenney Jones, unknown to most people, played on things when Keith was out there. He was way too polite for The Who. But I would have done the work. I would have joined them.

The band you joined when you were nineteen, Hickory, made a concept album about the moon landing. You couldn’t make it up to me. How is that 1969?

Yes it was. I remember it all. We were called Hickory and then became Flaming Youth. Ken Howard and Alan Blakely were the writers – they wrote for The Herd and Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich. And because they were a homosexual couple, they had received the shine for our keyboardist, who was drinking in this club on Warren Street. And they were looking for a band to make this concept album that they had written. I said, “I’m in a band.” And they came to see us on Eel Pie Island, and they liked us so we did it.

Flaming Youth with Collins, front.

How did you start playing at George Harrison? All things must pass?

That was when I was in Flaming Youth. Our manager was called by the Ringo Starr driver, who said they needed a percussionist, and he introduced me. So I went to Abbey Road and Harrison was there and Ringo and Billy Preston and Klaus Voormann and Phil Spector, and we started routing the song. Nobody told me what to play and every time they started the song, Phil Spector said, “Let’s hear guitar and drums,” or “Let’s hear bass and drums.” And I’m not a conga player, so my hands are bleeding. And I get cigarettes out of Ringo – I don’t even smoke, I just felt nervous.

Anyway, after about two hours of this Phil Spector says, “Okay congas, you’re playing this time.” And I had my microphone off, so everyone laughed, but my hands were shot. And just after that they all disappeared – someone said they were watching TV or something – and I was told I could go. A few months later I buy the album at my local record store, look at the cover notes and I am not there. And I think, “There must be an error!” But it’s a different version of the song and I’m not on it.

Issued again.

Yes but worse – there is more! Reduced to years later. I bought the house from [former F1 driver] Jackie Stewart. And Harrison was a friend of Jackie and Jackie told me that George remixed All Things Must Pass. And he said, “You were working on it, right?” And I said, “Well, I was there.” Two days later a tape is delivered from George Harrison with a note with the text: “Could you be this?”

I run away and listen to it and immediately recognize it. Suddenly the congas come in – too loud and just awful. And at the end of the band you hear George Harrison say, “Hey, Phil, can we try another one without the conga player?” So now I know, they didn’t go watch TV, they went somewhere and said, “Get rid of him,” because I played so badly, and then Jackie calls and says, “I have someone here to talk to you”, and put George on and he says, “Did you get the tape?” And I said, “I now realize that I was fired by a Beatle. “And he says,” Don’t worry, it was a piss take. I let Ray Cooper play very badly and we dubbed it. Thought you would like it! “I said,” You damn bastard! “

All that effort for a little gag. Awesome!

It was beautiful, wasn’t it? [Laughs]

On that account in 1972, Genesis played with Atomic Rooster, Vinegar Joe, Humble Pie and Wishbone Ash. I always thought that the underground rock was all in it. Was there any sense of rivalry?

We were in it together, yes. You didn’t feel threatened by anyone. It was the days you met people at Watford Gap [gas station on the M1]. We did the Six Bob Tour – six shillings to see three bands: us, Lindisfarne and Van der Graaf Generator. We went on first, then Lindisfarne brought the house down every night – Newcastle band, singalongs – and then Van der Graaf came and it all became very dark. We shared a coach together and we all got along very well. It is funny to think about [smiles lovingly]. I don’t often think about those days.

With Genesis, around the Six Bob Tour: “We went on first, Lindisfarne brought the house down … then it became dark with Van der Graaf.”

How did it feel to suddenly be at the forefront of Genesis?

I felt exposed. I had lived all my life behind the security blanket of a drum kit and suddenly there was nothing but a microphone stand. And the band sounds different from the front. You hear a different kind of balance in the front, and it’s not comfortable. And to be honest, I didn’t want the job.

Why not?

I wanted to stay the drummer. We had people down [audition] every Monday, five or six people, and I would teach them what to do. We were writing A Trick Of The Tail and I would teach them some old songs – Firth Of Fifth or whatever – and I finally sounded better than anyone. And this [Genesis] was a kind of family. “Do we want this person in our family? Does it fit the way we do things? “Anyway, we have found nobody and ended up with me.

You grew up listening to pop music and Motown, but I remember that people were surprised when you came out In the air tonight in 1981: “Phil Collins is a rock musician, but isn’t this a pop ballad with synthesizers?”

Face Value had a wide variety of numbers. I listened to The Beatles, Count Basie, Weather Report, Earth Wind & Fire, Neil Young … They all played in my life, so I kind of wrote songs like them. I remember doing In The Air Tonight with Live Aid and Townshend and saying, “Are you going to do that damn song again?” Because it was the only one I ever played.

Why have so many people made contact? Nominal value?

Well, it was a very personal album and I said it the way it was. The romantic songs were heart-to-sleeve. The lyrics of the songs were real. I didn’t hide it – “You’ve taken everything else.” You know what I mean?

So did they identify with the heartache, the divorce?

[Theatrical fake sadness] Oh please, don’t say that! Yes, people identified with it.

Have they identified with you? In the air tonight On Top Of The Pops with a paint pot and brush on your drum machine as a message for your wife, who went off with your interior decorator?

All these stories come to the fore and there is never enough time to talk about it properly. What happened was that I didn’t know what to do at Top Of The Pops. I didn’t just want to stand there and sing about all that uncertainty, so I thought, “I’m playing the keyboard.” But I didn’t want any of those poncey Duran Duran things on a standard. So I got a Black & Decker Workmate and a drum machine on a tea box. So there was a theme.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBHGcEqlzl0 [/ embed]

So people just thought it was about the guy who went away with your wife?

Well she certainly did. I improvised the lyrics of In The Air Tonight and wrote them on a sheet of paper. And when I turned it around, it was the letterhead letterhead of the painter and the decorator. She took a big fuss at me, my ex-wife, writing about something like that. She didn’t like the way I gave people my side of the story. But I have not colored it in any way.

Musicians respected you, but the press wasn’t always that nice. A critic said, “Phil Collins was guilty of placing the rose on his own forehead” – a reference to the Concorde hairdresser on Live Aid – “and then Another day in paradise he was a supplier of tortured romantic ballads for the middle-income world. ”How did you respond to such things at the time?*

I did not understand. I know what I meant by Another Day In Paradise, but people were offended because I was rich. What I said is that we should all be very grateful for everything we have, because we are all doing better than that. But they all took offense.

With Concorde it seemed like I was showing off. I had played on Robert Plant’s solo albums and he said, “Are you doing this Live Aid thing?” And I said, “Yes.” And he said, “Can you point me out? [American promoter] Bill Graham doesn’t love me and he doesn’t love Zeppelin. Maybe you, me and Jimmy can do something?” And I said, “Great, yes.” And then Sting called me and said, “Can we do something together?” [UK promoter] Harvey Goldsmith said, “You can get Concorde and play both.” I said, “Well, okay, if possible.” I didn’t think that I would show off.

By the time I got there, me and Robert and Jimmy were playing together The Second Coming Of Led Zeppelin – John Paul Jones was there too. Jimmy says, “We have to rehearse.” And I said, “Can’t we just go on stage and play a play?” So I didn’t rehearse when I got there, but I listened to Stairway To Heaven at Concorde. I arrived and went to the caravans, and Robert said, “Jimmy Page is warlike.” Page says: “We have rehearsed!” And I said, “I saw your first performance in London, I know the stuff!” He says, “Okay, how are you?”

So I sort of … [mimics the Stairway To Heaven drum part], and Page says, “No, it’s not! That’s not how it works!” So I spoke with [co-drummer] Tony Thompson – because I do if two drummers have played and it can be a train wreck – and I say, “Let’s stay away from each other’s way and play easily.”

Thompson, let his soul rest, had rehearsed for a week, and I am about to steal his thunder – the famous drummer has arrived! – and he kind of did what he wanted to do. Robert didn’t fit together. And if I could have run away, I would have done it, because I was not needed and I felt a spare part.

So you could see it went bad?

Yes, frankly. But we had been talking about why I would have walked off the stage for 30 years if I had, so I stayed there. Anyway, we came and we were interviewed by MTV. And Robert is a diamond, but when those boys come together, a black cloud appears. Then Page says, “A drummer was halfway the Atlantic and didn’t know the stuff.” And I became pissed off. Maybe I didn’t know as well as he would like, but … I became the flagship and it looked like I was showing off.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBk-iRihSUg [/ embed]

Why have you been criticized so much?

Because you tend to beat yourself up. You begin to think that you are the things people say you are. Things like that review you just read from Another Day In Paradise [shaking his head]. I should be over that now, but it still sets the hackles on occasionally.

You’ve worked with so many different great people – ABBA’s Thin Lizzy, Adam Ant, Tears For Fears, to name just four. Why did you go for those four?

I knew Phil Lynott a little bit. He lived with one of our tour managers, that’s how I got the call. Adam Ant – funny guy, nice guy! Tears For Fears just wanted me to do that great drum game from In The Air Tonight on Woman In Chains – “We want you to come in here in a great way.” Frida flew to the Genesis studio to meet me – it’s so interesting for me to talk about things like this! – and she was once so nice.

She thought I was a kindred spirit when she went through this painful divorce and she liked Face Value and she thought I would understand her. I chose the songs with her – or actually for her. That entire album from Something’s Going On is great.

Only Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have sold more records than you as a solo artist, so it must have been impossible to choose material. Don’t you think “this will sell” instead of “this is good” because your biggest concern must be to maintain your success?

There is nothing you can do about it. You can’t help but judge at what position it will be. Both sides fell a bit through the cracks – I mean, it still sold eleven million copies. But I was very aware that everyone wanted me to go back to doing You Can’tshot Love and Sussudio, and here I was serious and dark. People said, “You’ve lost your sense of humor, Phil.” People didn’t know what to think about it.

You were out of fashion for a while, so how did it feel when you were supported by the hippest quarter that you can imagine – Kelis, Ol ’Dirty Bastard and the Wu-Tang Clan?

I felt good about it – my people! Those R&B artists didn’t have all that conditioning, they didn’t have a rock critic back story and it’s refreshing. What the Sun says is everywhere; what’s in the Philadelphia Inquirer stays in Philadelphia. So they are not so aware of it. They have no conditioning and bias.

And Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters wrote you a note …

He wrote me a nice e-mail: “We in the Foo Fighters, we think the world belongs to you. Please don’t feel bad about anything.” I had done something in Rolling Stone that echoed the whole world. I had three days with this journalist and we started talking about things … They said, “If three marriages went wrong and you didn’t live with your children, then sometimes … it’s a dangerous word to use, but have you ever felt suicidal? ” Yes ​​I did that. ”

And people called me and said, “Don’t say that! What are your kids going to say at school?” There was a picture of me with Davy Crockett’s gun and an ax. I was delighted that he had taken the time to to write.

Taylor made: Collins with champion Hawkins.

You said you were going to retire, and you did for a while, and now you are not. What happened?

You say something once and it goes around the world. I retired so that I could be home with the children. Then my wife left me and took the children – they moved to Miami – so I found myself in a void without work. But I didn’t really want to work, and the children were not there.

That sounds terrible.

It wasn’t exactly fun. I had a big hole in my life and I started drinking. And I wanted to stop so that I could be with my children. I also wanted to stop so that maybe I could do something else – I didn’t know what – although I felt I deserved the right to do nothing. All this stuff has happened. It was in 2000 – I lost my hearing in my left ear – and then [painfully arm swings] the arm [a spinal cord injury affected his nerves in 2009, making it impossible for him to play the drums]. I have had several operations. I still can’t play, but it’s better than it was.

Have you stopped drinking?

Oh yeah. I haven’t had a drink for more than three years. I almost died from the damage, organs started to break. It was a series of things and I just felt that I wanted to be someone else. I am a man of my word, but at the same time there is a gap where it used to be and I might as well do something.

Only regret?

Not really. The serious things would be: “Would you try a little harder in a marriage?” But things lead to other things. There are a few people I would like to work with – Miles Davis would have been nice, Aretha Franklin would have been nice. My daughter told me it was dangerous to stop working – “It’s part of what you are, you’re a writer” – and I realized it was important. The nice thing is that I now realize that people miss me.

Classic Rock 217: Functions