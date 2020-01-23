Interview with Shad & the creators of hip-hop evolution

Less than a week ago, Hip-Hop Evolution premiered its fourth season of episodes on Netflix. The series, which came on the platform in late 2016, was one of the most comprehensive and far-reaching hip-hop documentaries ever produced. In addition, it lives in a place that is accessible to the mainstream and sheds light on the history of culture that goes back more than 45 years. From pioneers to unsung heroes in almost every decade, the series is captivating, cautious, and steeped in culture.

Ambrosia For Heads wanted to meet the creators of the documentary and its host, award-winning veteran MC, Shad K. Filmmakers Darby Wheeler and Rodrigo Bascuñán tell us how this incredible work started elsewhere and fans of more seasons unfold. The trio also addresses some of the highlights of season four and the care taken to prepare hip-hop minds and newbies in an entertaining and educational way.

Ambrosia for heads: As a hip-hop fan and someone who has worked in the space for almost 20 years, I can often be cynical about documentaries. I am sure that we can all do it. We believe we have seen everything and there are so many. However, hip-hop evolution felt new and different. It actually reminded me of Ultrasound, an MTV program that I loved 20 years ago. What is the origin story of hip-hop evolution?

Darby Wheeler: It’s funny that you mention ultrasound. I used to work on a show, and Rodrigo, called The New Music, at Much Music, our Canadian counterpart to MTV. We were older, but this show started with the same idea: a journalistic view of music. That is our background.

Banger Films make a lot of music documentaries. They were fairly new when I actually started working with them, which was maybe five or six years ago. They had done metal evolution; They were headbangers. They wanted to continue to be in the music room, but kept hearing from people, “You should be doing hip-hop.” They are not (hip-hop) minds, so they approached me. I worked at Much and produced our version of Rap City on Vibe for a while, similar to Urban Music. Like you, I had interviewed a million rappers in my time, etc. So I came on board with the intention of getting it on the way. Then I got Rodrigo into the process pretty early – it took ages, literally two years, to get people interested. It was initially an HBO Canada project. We did the first season (for her). Then Netflix took it up; Rodrigo basically put it down and sold it to Netflix. He had a really great pitch.

However, I will support it: Rodrigo and I really started developing it and thinking about who the host would be. We wanted to have a host who was respectful, knew the culture but wasn’t great “I have to be frontal and central”. Shad reluctantly agreed to do so after discussing it with management. He is a musician and fits perfectly. (People like him). It’s a part that he didn’t bring a lot of luggage to, which was really, really great. But he also brought interest, curiosity, and he also trusted Rodrigo and I. Rodrigo and I (had a vision) to really let the pioneers – and everyone told their stories. That was a challenge for us because the broadcasters usually want to say, “Well, what does Drake think of this?” Or A $ AP Rocky or Kendrick (Lamar). So we were against it; I understand that. It’s typical of the industry (to reach an audience). We fought really hard to avoid that. It was a scary moment for (Netflix) and even for bangers when we tried to do it that way. They let us do that and it worked. This is one of the more validating things. Russell Peters, who is a comic, an executive producer of (Hip-Hop Evolution), was a really, really big help to find the early guys for me – to get their (phone) numbers. I have a memory that he was in Russell’s bedroom, talking on the speaker to Kool Herc. (He let me get Kool Herc on the idea of ​​srtoes). Once we have Kool Herc, everything is in a row.

shad: The only thing I want to add is that it was just season 1 initially. We didn’t know we’d do more.

Darby Wheeler: This is very important. We would have handled it much differently (we would have known). We were in season two talking to KRS-One and doing the Latin Quarter. If you do it right, it will likely end up in season 1. Nobody seems to notice. (Laughing)

AFH: Rodrigo, what was the turning point for your hip-hop evolution to get more seasons?

Rodrigo Bascuñán: We didn’t know what would happen after the first season. We have deliberately ended the first season so that we can jump from this point. We had ideas about what could come, we just didn’t know if we could have a chance. The series premiered on Netflix in December 2016. In January 2017, the first week after the holidays, we received a call from a manager at Netflix called Devin Griffin. He said that the show was being performed, which was like an incomplete sentence to me at the time – apparently it means a lot. He said, “If you had a chance to make a Ken Burns version of it, how many episodes would you need?” (I asked for a week to come back). We drafted seasons 2, 3 and 4 and spoke to him a week later. We need 12 more episodes. (They agreed later). It was wonderful; we didn’t expect that. The first four episodes that we have completed in three years. We made the next 12 episodes in less than two years. It was definitely a grind.

AFH: Shad, have you always thought about expanding your portfolio?

shad: No, I really respect the journalistic space. I was a fan of both Darbys and Rodrigo’s works, which is why I actually agreed. So that was actually not a wish of mine. Though I made sense – at that point I had made three or four albums. I was interested in just doing different things. I’ve always been a curious person and someone who is interested in doing different things. (I did it more out of respect). As you said, we saw that so many hip hop documentaries weren’t done right. After my first meeting with (Darby and Rodrigo) I immediately said to my first manager: “These two guys will do it right.” It was an incredible experience, as you can imagine. I’ve met more people than I’ve never met.

AFH: For Darby, you are not a dominant force on the screen. Instead, you are a phenomenal on-screen listener. There are these powerful reaction recordings in rhythm, in which you look at the guests as a respectful fan could do. There are also these sequences where you walk through New York, take the subway, or drive to other places. In this artful figure you represent both the culture and the hip-hop listener. How did you create this hosting identity?

shad: I appreciate that. One thing people would ask me is, “Is it hard not to be hit by stars?” (I answer) It’s actually not bad to be hit by stars, as I found out. If someone tells you how they invented hip-hop, it’s okay to say, “This is incredible!” (Laughs) It’s incredible. It helps the guest understand that his life is amazing and the things he has experienced are remarkable. I tried not to hide it. I tried to be present and react the way I feel and I am a fan of hip hop. When Busta Rhymes tells me a story about Q-Tip and it’s amazing and I love (the work of) these two guys, I think it’s okay to show that. It doesn’t make you partially or uninformed. It’s honest, and I’m glad you said that: I see myself as the fan’s representative.

Rodrigo Bascuñán: Shad is the representative for all of us. I don’t just mean the three of us, I literally mean every hip-hop fan. “What would you do if you had the opportunity to speak to all the pioneers and legends of hip-hop? How would you be in this room What would you ask What do you want to know? “His approach was more difficult to find for the interviewer who asked the questions. Even though it’s probably not that obvious, it’s probably a pretty subtle thing that we’re dealing with a lot in the editing process. “What does Shad know? What does he not know What does he know at this point in time? “We made a lot of changes. It got really confusing – I think we actually got confused in a few places. Then we came up with the simplest and most logical thing – namely, “Shad is who he is. He obviously knows certain things. Let’s not try to create this fake narrative in which Shad discovers who Kool Herc is. He knows who Kool Herc is. “At some point, the (executive producers) wanted it to be this trip. We really went back and forth.

AFH: I recommend that you appease hip-hop minds, but also be accessible to those who are new and outside of culture. I have spoken to so many people, including my family, who treat hip-hop evolution as an interesting documentary about something they want to learn about. You have satisfied both target groups. I learn things that I never knew and others get the building blocks.

Rodrigo Bascuñán: That was super deliberate. It was always about, “We can’t lose an uninformed viewer, but we also need to provide nuggets for people who really know what they’re doing.” Paradise Gray in season 2 is a good example of trying to do it differently. We are talking about this golden age in New York where it is Rakim and (KRS-One). You can tell this story in different ways. This applies to almost every part of the series. We just wanted to get started with something else and chose the Latin Quarter and Paradise Gray. I think the Roosevelt Hotel (record convention) is another example of digging boxes and producers, but if you look at “Hey, what about this place where everyone got together and was influential?” -off point.

AFH: Space is important, especially in the internet age. Artists talk about their feelings in new ways, but don’t let cameras into their homes. Hip-hop evolution has enormous visual settings and so on.

Darby Wheeler: I’m glad you noticed that. We don’t point this out, but some of the places are places where people are. I always think of season 3, the episode (“Dirty South”). When Shad turns the intro into a dungeon family, he walks past the dungeon (house). It’s funny; We never say, “Hey, there’s the dungeon.” But it’s this organic thing. Yes, we would like to interview (Afrika Bambaataa) in the Bronx River projects. Even if you don’t point it out, try to develop a feeling. Rodrigo and Shad know I’m a nerd for this stuff. There are many things. I could go through the whole series and make a pop-up of things we don’t even point out (about geography).

AFH: This is used in classrooms as a teaching aid.

Darby Wheeler: It actually happens. Sadat X teaches a class and told me that he uses it.

AFH: You have some incredible archival videos and photos – things I’ve never seen before. Can you speak to this effort?

Darby Wheeler: Rodrigo and I are real rap nerds. (He) ran Pound Magazine in Canada for 10 years. So visuals are something he always thinks about a lot. We had a really great team that was there – not hip-hop minds, but someone you could imagine doing visuals for film archives. You are very hardworking. We would send them on paths and give them names; I think we were the real architects of what we wanted to get. But the other side only thinks outside the box and talks to people. I would ask everyone (what they had). Whatever was best is if we could license things that have never been seen before. I think of the JAY-Z in season 3. There are pictures of him on stage with (Big Daddy) Kane that I got from Kane and his brother. Tapping the stuff is difficult because people have to transfer it. Not everyone is organized like Paradise Gray. It’s kind of an extra not being lazy.

Rodrigo Bascuñán: I collect hip hop magazines. I have about 1,500 of them. So we looked through them and looked at the credits (to understand who was there). They weren’t always well-known photographers. This has happened with OutKast. We have some pretty early photos of them in The Source. (We) turned to this photographer, who was the employee photographer of LaFace (Records) at the time. He is like a teacher now. He no longer actively fired. He says, “Oh yes, I have boxes of this stuff.” He sent all these photo slides with all the LaFace stuff he had. Most of it had never been seen before. It was just a combination of a little more digging and the desire for an extra piece – all within a budget, of course.

AFH: Together they do a great job of being objective. They look at the history of hip-hop and there is still a debate today about who did what and when it didn’t. This story is a living, breathing thing. Sometimes the one who has the microphone tells the story that is being recorded. How did you deal with these sensitive issues without forcing your hand to be the authority or to confuse the viewer?

Rodrigo Bascuñán: When we were digging into history, there were points that we definitely wanted to clarify because there were competing stories. There were points like, “Well, let’s find out what really happened. When was that date? Who really did it first?” Then we came to the point (realization) that it’s too muddy. It won’t really help anyone that much. As you have already emphasized, it will focus so much on the chronology that storytelling becomes clumsier. It could even confuse the viewer. We have just decided that we will ask the same question to many people. Whatever the consensus seems to be, we roll with it. We spoke to everyone with the pioneers.

AFH: In season 4, you dedicate an episode to the physical mixtape. I think the “Street Dreams” episode can open the eyes of younger viewers who are used to streaming and downloading.

Darby Wheeler: It was the most exciting time for me in decades. Still, I think of (Lil) Wayne and (DJ) Drama and these tapes – then 50 (cents). It is unfortunate that we had no opportunity to speak to Lil Wayne and 50 cents. I was always afraid to go further into the series that we would soon have (it is difficult to find new talent). Everyone checks their message so they don’t really have to do anything. The other thing we struggled with was that we woke up a bit like a giant with hip-hop evolution. People started thinking, “Oh, I’m making my own document.” So we couldn’t talk to (some) people, which is unfortunate for me. It’s a shit and we tried very hard. I think we could only tell the story by using the people who were involved and by relying on archive material. “Street Dreams” (the episode) falls under it. T.I. was obviously very gracious. Props for this guy.

Rodrigo Bascuñán: (If you tell the story of hip-hop) If you come into the 2000s, you can tell the story in many ways. So you had to look at the bigger trends. What unites 50 cents and Lil Wayne and T.I.? You could split them all up, you could group them differently, but it’s important to remember some of the great things in hip-hop. What are the rappers doing on the whole (which we have focused on throughout the hip-hop evolution)? What are the producers doing? What happens in culture? And what role does technology play in this? The mixtape is part of this story, the tech part. We have MP3s under control, which harms the music industry and rappers adapt to it. How does it affect hip-hop and vice versa? So we came up with this particular topic for this episode. We can actually unite all of them (artists) that are very different from each other but have a common element, and that uses new technology to find another way to promote themselves. (It also gives them) this space to act outside of the labels, which is really free for them as a rapper. What (happened) was that they all became trendsetters.

shad: I always say that when people ask me what I’ve learned to do the show. (I say) that I never saw hip-hop as the history of technology. I learned that from these interviews, Rodrigo. It has developed from record players to MP3 to mix tapes. (Also) talking to Q-Tip about the albums (A Tribe Called Quest) and how sampling technology has changed. As a result of this process, the sound has changed completely.

AFH: I like parsing in the south. You have an entire episode dedicated to bounce music, which is so important. They individualize the Tennessee movement, the Texas stuff that is so often thrown together with Atlanta and Miami.

Rodrigo Bascuñán: I think that is one of the advantages if you have time and distance on a topic. I think if you made a hip-hop documentary in 2000, the impact of (DJ) Screw and Three 6 Mafia would not be so obvious to you. You couldn’t say, “Oh, that’s super important.” But now, we’re here 20 years later, and you can really see how it worked. We are fortunate to have the time to actually observe all of the wave effects of these movements. Again, we want to treat the history of hip hop music as honestly and honestly as possible. I think the differences between the scenes are pretty big. The influences they had are very different.

AFH TV: As you told me, hip-hop evolution started as a free-standing one-season series. The way that early audience enthusiasm led to three more seasons, what can we as fans do to make more seasons a reality?

Rodrigo Bascuñán: We don’t know if there will be another season. Again we left it open. We end season 4 in a way that leaves room for more seasons – or season; I don’t think there is so much more where we would feel comfortable (take this space and distance to understand the topic). I think the next thing we expect is maybe 2014, 2015 – which basically leaves us one season. We would do it, but yes – if people would go to Netflix and start a great, viral hashtag, we wouldn’t be mad at it.

Darby Wheeler: Rodrigo and I started a production company called Scenario Productions. We stay in the room and work on related topics. If (people) want to support, this is always an option.

AFH TV: There has to be so much footage that we haven’t seen it. Do you think heads could ever get a chance?

shad: Many conversations last an hour or more. (Sometimes they are edited) up to 30 seconds for a quote. It was (as well) a surprise to do more seasons with this plethora of interviews – this plethora of resources.

Darby Wheeler: We have none of it. But you’re right, Shad, we know what’s in there. I hope someone who does anything turns to us to help. That is all I have to say.

AFH TV: Do you have personal favorite moments from hip-hop evolution at the end?

Darby Wheeler: When we drove to UGK in Port Arthur, it was a pretty crazy day. Bun B was obviously there. He was kind of a caretaker, but all of these people came from woodworking (for Pimp C). It was this whole community. I could tell in a way because I’m from a really small town. You drive into town for everything exciting. But you knew that this group was (larger). There was more to it. There were people in the background. They all kind of came together for Pimp C. We had this really good interview with Bun. The part where he talks about Pimp C (so powerful, his friends) was all like that. He was that lightning guy; They could feel what he meant to them and how severe his loss was. Bun gets emotional in front of the camera. We have a rapper crying in front of the camera. It’s rare, but I love the emotion of that moment.

shad: The feedback I like hearing from people is (about) new respect. There was a lot of it, for example a Shock G. People who watched him on camera, learned about digital underground and said, “Man, I love Shock G., I didn’t know Humpty (Hump) was that deep , Musically or so deeply by one person. “We get these comments on Bun B (and) Grandmaster Flash (too). These are the comments that I love to hear: People are increasingly valued for how inventive and brilliant some of our artists are.

Rodrigo Bascuñán: There are many of them. I’m really happy that there is always an unsung hero on the screen. Season One: Definitely Coke La Rock and (DJ) Hollywood. These two are so important to early history, but they are rarely seen. I mean, this is the first real on-camera interview that Coke La Rock has ever done. He did one with Steven Hager, but it was like a Skype interview. I’m not talking about the right shot. It was cool and its energy is great. He is such a character. It’s just amazing to show the audience who these people are and to feel their energy. I hope that people can connect especially with the pioneers. Who they are as people and what energy they have influenced, how the culture is. These are the types – literally, those who are human beings – who have created the energy that culture carries to this day – this freedom that goes against the grain (attitude), this rebellious spirit, the (innovation), the Refusal to be held according to your circumstances. That was what they were as human beings, and it became a culture. I love to see people.

(Grand Master) Caz is another good example. Caz was already in the documentary, but we gave him so much shine, especially in the Cold Crush (vs.) Fantastic Five fight. People can see. (Grand Master) Melle Mel said it best: “If Caz had been on ‘Rapper’s Delight’ people would call him the best rapper ever.” He had the catalog on the street, he just never had it on vinyl – and that’s what stopped this conversation. (In the documentation) you can really see your personality. Caz is truly an all-hip-hop guy. Every time we were able to translate that to the screen, it was very rewarding.