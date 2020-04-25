Spider-Male: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Slips To Oct 2022

Back again in November, Sony formally introduced that the sequel to Spider-Gentleman: Into the Spider-Verse would be coming on April 8, 2022. Having said that, even animated movies aren’t immune to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, Sony’s Spider-Verse Twitter account has confirmed that Spider-Gentleman: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will now be hitting theaters on October 7, 2022.

Update from the #SpiderVerse: October 7, 2022 pic.twitter.com/e6oyElyOgc

— Spider-Gentleman: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 24, 2020

Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Famous Defenders) will immediate the impending sequel. He will also be joined by screenwriter David Callaham, whose preceding credits involve Marvel Female 1984 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller created the 1st Into the Spider-Verse. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman co-directed the unique, while Lord wrote the screenplay.

Shameik Moore portrayed Miles Morales in the 1st motion picture, whilst Jake Johnson voiced Peter B. Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld appeared as Spider-Gwen. John Mulaney also co-starred as Spider-Ham, together with Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Person Noir, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales. In addition, the submit-credits scene introduced Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Gentleman of 2099. Presumably they will all return for the sequel.

What do you imagine about the Into the Spider-Verse sequel’s hold off? Let us know in the comment section beneath!

