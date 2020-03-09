Intoxicated man dies in Whistler after being pepper-sprayed, tasered and batonned by police

A man died in Whistler on March 8, 2020 after an interaction with RCMP officers.

An intoxicated man died in Whistler on Sunday morning after being pepper-sprayed, tasered and struck with a baton by RCMP officers.

In a prepared statement, RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said police were called to a local business in Whistler village on Sunday morning with a complaint that an intoxicated man was causing a disturbance. The call was received at around 11 a.m.

“During their interaction with him the attending officers deployed (pepper) spray, a conducted energy weapon and used their batons in an effort to gain control of him,” Roberts said. “The male suddenly became still and officers began CPR and called emergency health services. He was transported to hospital but was pronounced deceased.”

Roberts said three officers were treated for minor injuries and extra police were called in to maintain a police presence in the resort community, 90 minutes north of Vancouver.

She said there were numerous witnesses to the incident and the Independent Investigations Office had been called. The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in British Columbia and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

According to the IIO, the B.C. Coroners Service would also investigate to determine “how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.”

