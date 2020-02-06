Intrigue remains with Boise State quarterback Signee Cade Fennegan | National sport

BOISE – Boise State announced quarterback Cade Fennegan as part of its 2020 recruitment class.

It is still uncertain whether he will appear on campus this summer.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talked about the two-star quarterback and former engagement in North Texas as if he were a regular member of the class, and wasn’t worried about announcing the 2020 class during his press conference on Wednesday.

“I think he’s a really good football player,” said Harsin. “We knew this guy could come in here and spin it and help us. We worked through a few guys and we felt like the best.”

But Fennegan, who is currently completing a two-year LDS mission in Argentina, only signed a non-binding grant agreement with the Broncos and reported on Tuesday night that the USC had submitted a late scholarship offer.

His father Garth Fennegan told Rivals.com that despite Boise State’s announcement of Cade as part of the class, no final decision has been made as to whether to keep his commitment to the Broncos or move to the USC.

“He is currently committed to Boise State, but we have told Boise State that he will think about it,” Garth Fennegan told Rivals.com. “We have been told (USC) that he will think about it. I would imagine that he will probably make his decision early next week when we speak to him.

“We are in the same position as the coaches. We are not sure what his thinking process looks like. He has a relationship with (USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell) when coach Harrell recruited him in North Texas and I think that’s one huge factor. But he was also recruited by the Boise State coaches and knows them very well. He has to weigh some things. He has to make a decision that he thinks is best. So we are there. “

The difficulty for Fennegan’s parents and Boise State coaches is the fact that they are only allowed to communicate with him once a week during their mission. Fennegan’s parents briefly told him about the USC offer, but couldn’t talk much about it or get a specific answer to his request.

Harsin was asked at the end of Wednesday’s press conference about the report from Rivals.com and Fennegan’s commitment to Boise State.

“It is very good for me to speak to his father and obviously not to him, but we will and the conversations we have had,” said Harsin. “But we did that with some of our other boys too. We signed grant agreements and they’re committed. It’s something that is very important to us and has never been wrong, so I feel good about it.

“It is hard when (schools) are late and there are various offers and things like that, but at the end of the day we feel very comfortable when we come here with him, his family and him and are in Boise State.”

Fennegan was a three-year starter at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and passed 6,454 yards and 94 touchdowns, but also rushed for 796 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior, he went for 1,947 yards and 29 touchdowns after throwing 2,965 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior.

Boise State coach Kent Riddle, the main recruiter in Dallas, became aware of Fennegan when he was in high school. When he knew that long-range receiver coach and current offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Eric Kiesau, was already recruiting another player, Riddle asked him to watch Fennegan practice.

“I was overwhelmed by his demeanor, charisma, leadership and demeanor,” said Kiesau. “And then you see how he throws it and he can really throw. It was really impressive. … We are very happy about him. We can’t wait to put our arms around him. “

He was verbally involved in North Texas as a senior in high school. Harrell, the current USC offensive coordinator Harrell, was the offensive coordinator in Northern Texas at the time. During his mission, he resumed recruitment and announced a commitment to Boise State last month.

But that was before Harrell and USC jumped into the picture with the late scholarship offer.

“This is more of a compliment to Boise State if you have a program like USC and they are trying to pick up your boys from the night before,” said Kiesau. “It’s a compliment to the way we recruit children and what we’re looking for.” We have a good, strong relationship with the family and the young man, and I feel good if things go on. “

Kiesau and Riddle made a house call to meet with Fennegan’s parents, even though he was on his mission.

When asked whether he was unable to speak to Fennegan about USC interest, Kiesau said, “This is the good thing. He has no access to a phone so no one can reach him. … I feel good where we are. “

A final decision by Fennegan is likely to be made in the near future, his father says.

“We can’t talk to him before Monday, so we won’t know until Monday,” said Garth Fennegan. “Both schools were very accommodating. Both schools understand and both schools have declared that they are ready to wait for his decision.

“He will prayerfully think about what is best for him and make a decision. But I’m honest, I can’t tell you how he’s leaning. I really don’t know.”

Boise State thought it knew. It got a little unclear this week.

SIGNATURE DAY NOTES

Boise State signed five players on Wednesday to increase the total number to 20 in class 2020. They previously announced 15 additions in December. … Harsin said the Broncos still have five grants available for the 2020 class. Areas that the Broncos could add are, according to Harsin, Quarterback, Running Back, Tight End, and Offensive and Defensive Line. … Harsin said the Broncos will “absolutely” try to add another quarterback to the class alongside Fennegan. You could look for a graduate transfer later this spring, or add a JUCO or high school prospect. The Broncos will only have two scholarship quarterbacks this spring, and Fennegan will be the third when he arrives over the summer.