introducing-‘plugged-in:-a-nashville-soccer-podcast’

Shut

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Present Captions Last SlideNext Slide

Soccer is heating up in the Audio Metropolis as Nashville SC begins a new era in MLS. As a result of the gauntlet feature new players, coaches and rivals, a number of hundred text simply just don’t make the cut. That is why The Tennessean is launching its 1st-ever soccer podcast.

‘Plugged In: A Nashville Soccer Podcast’ will be in which to get all the Nashville SC and Main League Soccer updates from Nashville SC defeat author Drake Hills, electronic producer Nick Grey and digital strategist Jaime Cardenas. These three soccer heads will provide analysis and a bit of spice every single Wednesday throughout the MLS period.

Soccer working experience involving the co-hosts stretches significantly further than the Davidson County strains, as Hills grew up playing the sport in San Diego, California and has also described on the sport in Europe and in Africa, respectively. Hills sat not considerably from Nashville SC chief govt Ian Ayre in June 2019 to observe Liverpool FC defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League Ultimate in Madrid, Spain.

Cardenas was a club communications official all through the David Beckham era whilst with the Los Angeles Galaxy and has a myriad of tales to convey to. Grey is a devout Everton FC supporter with in-depth information of Nashville’s rise from USL to MLS. Both of those tracked Nashville’s development from its 1st period in 2018.

Subscribe on your favourite podcast application, but keep for infinite laughter.