Introducing the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act presented by the Member for SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A bill requiring the FAA to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters was introduced by a California congressman Thursday in response to the crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act, presented by Congressman Brad Sherman, D-Los Angeles, would order the Federal Aviation Administration to adopt new safety standards for helicopters in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board, which would include a requirement that helicopters be equipped with a terrain detection and alert system.

The bill would also create a helicopter safety commission and require a report to Congress on best practices for helicopters in low visibility.

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a warning device, which signals when a plane is in danger of hitting the ground, when it crashed on Sunday in Calabasas. If the system had been installed on the helicopter, Sherman said it was possible that the accident could have been avoided. However, the NTSB has said that the tragedy may be inevitable.

The NTSB had recommended that the system be required for helicopters, but the FAA only requires it for air ambulances. The system cost between $ 25,000 and $ 40,000 per helicopter, according to Sherman.

On the day of the disaster, the pilot – identified as Ara Zobayan – was flying under special visual flight rules that require pilots to see where they are going.

Flight path simulation of Kobe Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

He had flown the same flight the previous day from Orange County to Ventura County, but on Sunday morning the fog was so heavy that he immobilized helicopters for the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff. Zobayan was forced to make a detour through the San Fernando Valley until he could return to follow the American Highway 101 to Calabasas.

In his latest radio transmission to air traffic controllers, Zobayan said he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before the helicopter dived more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) into a hill.

Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter involved in the fatal crash, has suspended other helicopter operations.

The company did not provide further details on why it was suspending its other flights or when they could resume.

The investigation into the causes of the accident is expected to take a year or more. It is expected that the condition of the aircraft, the maintenance records and the pilot’s experience will be investigated as part of this investigation, as well as factors such as weather conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

