Greater Sydney, Nestle said on Friday that prices would rise sharply during the three months of 2020 when people bought livestock and crocodiles during the period by coronavirus.

The sale of its US ice cream business in January was further below the limit of demand from China, a statement said.

Nestle said natural exports increased by 4.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, led by strong growth in North America and Europe, with Purina PetCare products seeing more growth, and the purchase of kitchenware and baked goods on the move.

The backbone company is ignoring the impact of new or existing images that focus on the critical role of a business.

Surprisingly, the division of the Scientific Internet Nestle reported the growth of double that, saying the company had met “a huge demand for consumers and health products”.

However, online retailers increased by 29.4 percent and made up more than 10 percent of Nestle’s profits for the first time.

At the same time, the company said its sales volume declined 6.2 percent by 20.8 billion Swiss francs ($ 21.3 billion, 19.7 billion dollars), which is the biggest strength of the franc Switzerland – a safe haven for investors. in times of crisis – about other currencies.

Photo coffee for sale: AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI

Nestle announces the end of the divestitures, with the dissolution of its U.S.-based company Froneri, which ended January 31 for $ 4.0 billion.

Sales in the United States and Europe increased in March, Nestle said, “sponsored by the sales team” about the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 190,000 cases. life around the world.

At the same time, China, which began pumping out late last year, has halted a double-digit increase in livelihood growth, largely “due to the move’s space for a full half – The lips-home, “says Nestle.

Each one refers to the sales of different houses as restaurants.

Nestle, which owns KitKat, Nespresso, and Maggi among other companies, said it has been able to reduce the impact of the global crisis, while continuing to serve its customers with customers, despite some social pressure and the needs of the service staff.

The company believes the “out-of-home business and food service providers” are in danger, saying it has set up a program to help them accelerate payroll, which is avoiding discount rates for microfinance machines and offer free products.

According to the news, the stock market saw its share price move nearly three percent in the middle of the night, with SwissI’s biggest SMI share price rising 0.2 percent.

. (tagToTranslate) virus