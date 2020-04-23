Introducing Xena’s Strength during Social Extension

Moviestore / Shutterstock

In the distance, Zoom was happy hours and shorts 24/7, a land in quarantine calling for heroes.

Syfy answers the call with the marathon of Xena: Warrior Princess. This Thursday’s event, hosted by Xena and Gabrielle herself, Lucy Without Law and Renee O’Connor, instantly bringing me back to the days and nights of my childhood spent on TV watching their adventures – and triggering my desire to deliver chakram to my niece. But it must be a social activity.

I was 8 when Xena: Warrior Princess hit the airwaves in 1995. My dad, knowing that I was already a fan of comic books like Wonder Woman and X-Men, decided that I should watch Xena. He bought me an action figure to drive the show and it worked. She doesn’t know what she’s doing.

I was hooked from the beginning. Xena was one of the first shows to ever be my “fan”. I went to the message board; I went to the convention. For six years (and beyond), I was a loyal Xenite. An overview of how Xena was loved by me: I flew all over the country alone for the first time at 14 to visit my uncle and meet Renee O’Connor at a local community theater production shortly after the series ended.

Since then I have interviewed Lucy Lawless in a professional capacity. She sent me one of Xena’s chakram from her collection after our first interview, it was one of the greatest moments of my life. So, yes, Xena left a lasting impression on this writer.

In fact, my interest in shows as a child inspired my entire TV fanatic and set me on the path of a TV journalism career. Without Xena, you probably wouldn’t read the article written by me.

When Syfy announced the Xena marathon, I immediately informed my parents, brother and sister-in-law. There were some questions as to whether my 7-year-old niece, Eleanor, could handle the show, but I quickly reminded everyone that I wasn’t much older than she was when my dad introduced me to the series. As we distance ourselves from each other for two hours, we turn to technology to simplify the seven-year wait.

On Saturday, April 18, we saw Zoom and watched “Sins of the Past”, the first episode of Xena: Warrior Princess.

“She’s a princess?” Eleanor asked. I gave it a try during the commercial break – Xena used to be bad, but now she’s on the road to doing good. “I feel like I like it,” Eleanor told me during the ad.

We finish the first episode and Eleanor asks for the second one right away. “I love it!” he declared. She told me that she hoped Xena would continue to walk the path, and that she would do the same if she were a warrior princess.

“Yes, I want to be like Xena … To be a warrior princess. I want to be king and fight, but try to make them learn to be good,” he said.

Since she was born, I have been looking forward to introducing Eleanor to my favorite things, to connecting with her on the things I hold (and still do) that I have loved since childhood and the heroes I cherish as an adult. I’ve been waiting impatiently to introduce her to real-life role models and slowly introducing them to people like Lynda CarterWonder Woman, Star Wars and Ruth Bader Ginsburg through books, toys and shows suitable for children.

I don’t think we should watch our first episode of Xena together through Zoom, but I’m thankful there’s technology out there that lets us connect in this way. Maybe he wouldn’t have been taken away by the series if I had been there in person. The desire for new relationships in these difficult times is everywhere, for children 33 and 7 years old.

Now we get this experience, this relationship of a warrior princess and her fighting partner, having to put the series together while away.

Eleanor kept an eye on Xena throughout Saturday. At one point during the battle scene, he said, “Make the call,” and when Xena released the battle cry, Eleanor was pleased. “Finally,” he rushed.

My brother, Ben, then reported that Eleanor spent the night running around their house “screaming at the battlefield.”

“So thank you,” he said. “I had a flashback and a mini emergency attack after a while.”

Just wait until he gets the toy. I refused to let my parents give it, including the plastic chakram I received as a Christmas present when I was little.

“Xena is my new favorite superhero,” Eleanor said.

The Xena: Princess Warrior Marathon airs Thursday in Syfy. Watch the full episode here.

