The Musashikosugi district in Kanagawa Prefecture plunged in this year’s rankings of most attractive sites to are living in the Kanto region, a personal survey showed Tuesday.

Perceptions of Musashikosugi, which has many luxury higher-rise condominiums, appears to have worsened right after the place endured flooding because of to effective Storm Hagibis in October.

In the rating, Musashikosugi dropped to 20th position from ninth previous calendar year and sixth in 2018, according to Recruit Sumai Business Ltd., which runs the Suumo genuine estate facts website.

The survey included Tokyo and the four neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki.

The leading 3 districts were unchanged, in the exact get for the 3rd straight calendar year. Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, topped the list, adopted by the Ebisu of Tokyo rating second and Kichijoji, also in the cash, in 3rd put.

The on line study, performed in January, gained responses from 7,000 people today aged amongst 20 and 49 living in the five Kanto prefectures.