The road artwork Rubik’s Cube model of the ‘Mona Lisa’ entitled /Rubik Mona Lisa’ built in 2005 by French artist Invader is on display screen at the Artcurial auction house in Paris February three, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 24 ― A French avenue artist’s interpretation of the Mona Lisa manufactured of 330 Rubik’s Cubes bought for €480,200 (RM2.17 million) yesterday at a contemporary artwork auction in Paris, well higher than presale estimates of up to €150,000, organisers Artcurial stated.

The 2005 artwork by anonymous street artist Invader uses the plastic puzzles’ squares to build a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her well-known smile in garish colours.

The sale coincided with the closure of a blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the close by Louvre museum, the property of the authentic Mona Lisa. That show marked the 500th anniversary of the dying of the Renaissance learn.

Invader is acknowledged for his mosaic tile will work showcasing pixelated variations of the 1978 Area Invaders online video sport figures, which “invade” cities all-around the earth.

The Rubik Mona Lisa was designed in 2005 and is the to start with in Invader’s “Rubikcubism” collection, in which he recreates well-acknowledged Old Master performs.

Invader, who defines himself as an UFA, an Unidentified Absolutely free Artist, wears a mask and insists on his facial area getting pixilated for his rare appearances on digital camera.

He has a significant adhering to of admirers who use a Smartphone application, “Flash Invaders”, to snap shots of his mosaics if they’re authentically his, rack up points and compete with other gamers. ― Reuters