Inventories rise after higher daily growth of active users

Snap Inc. (SNAP) – Get estimates on analysts’ first-quarter earnings estimates, but posted forecast earnings as daily active users increased 20%.

The photographic app platform of Santa Monica, California, reported a loss of 21 cents a revenue share of $ 462.5 million.

Snap was expected to report a $ 423.7 million revenue share of a 20 cent loss, based on a FactSet survey.

For the previous period, the company reported a loss of 23 cents a share of sales of $ 320.4 million.

Snap said there were 229 million daily active users in the first quarter, an increase of 39 million, or 20%, year on year. The numbers cover the period until March 31, when most coronavirus hospitalization orders have been in place for about a week.

“Communication with friends increased by more than 30% in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with an increase of more than 50% in some of the most affected geographic areas,” said the company in a Note.

Snap shares at the last check-in after trading hours increased 19% to $ 14.79.

Snap said it will not provide financial guidance for the second quarter “given the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rapidly changing macro conditions.”

The company said it had experienced a 30-plus increase in daily downloads of Snap Camera, a desktop app, “as people turn to video conferencing and live streaming to connect with friends and family.”

