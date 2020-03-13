Inventory markets fall target to coronavirus and washing hands of dynastic politics

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi

In today’s highlighted cartoon, Kirtish Bhatt wonders if the popular stock current market bull is down with coronavirus as markets crash globally.

Sanitary Panels | Forbes

Given that hand sanitisers, experience masks and other preventive merchandise are becoming sold at top quality selling prices, following the outbreak of coronavirus, Sanitary Panels jokes that smuggled disinfection solutions are the best medication in the sector.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Hinting at Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from the Congress recently, Sajith Kumar can take a jibe at politicians for very easily washing their fingers of ideologies and allegiances.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The Occasions of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu will take a dig at the a variety of non-scientific therapies for coronavirus that some leaders have proposed.

Alok Nirantar | Twitter

A individual sneezing or coughing appears substantially a lot more harmful than a knife-wielding gentleman in periods of a pandemic, hints Alok Nirantar.

R Prasad | Poliloquy

R Prasad has some cheeky suggestions for Rahul Gandhi.

