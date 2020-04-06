Investigating Joe’s Exotic Strange World Is ID

The story about Joe Exotic, but Joe Maldonado-Passage, unfinished. The subject of Tiger King: Murder, Violence and Madness, will go under the magnifying glass again for Joe Exotic’s Weird Discovery Investigation.

According to ID, the special is a “definitive sequel” to Tiger King, featuring Joe Exotic, now in jail on charges stemming from a murder plot for rent Carole Baskin, another thing about Tiger King. In a press release, ID said Investigating the World of Joe’s Exotic Parents “explored the greatest mystery of today’s true crime, led by the world’s greatest character: Joe Exotic, himself.”

“Watchers understand Netflix’s Tiger King, but millions of true crime fans around the world are left out,” Henry Schleiff, President of ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes and Destination America, in a statement. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a lost husband, a stranded man, and an exotic pet business. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the ongoing questions that are being asked. by the audience answered. “

Tiger King touches on the disappearance of Baskin Don Lewis’ husband who has since been declared dead. Joe Exotic is promoting the theory that Carole feeds the tiger she owns as part of her Big Cat Rescue organization. ID now says it will provide viewers with an investigation they have never seen, “uncovering the secret only Joe knows,” with “an exclusive recording never revealed and a search to answer one question every person in America is asking themselves now: even if he denies it, is Carole Baskin responsible for losing her husband, Don Lewis? “

Expect the release of a new ID to investigate Joe Exotic’s past and touch Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle also.

No premiere date for Investigating the Exotic World of Joe has been announced.