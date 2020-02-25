investigation-discovery-clearly-show-to-feature-tbi-most-needed-suspect-in-hendersonville-murder

Shut Obed Cruz-Mena is accused of killing his wife in Hendersonville in May well 2010. Authorities think he could have fled to Mexico. The Tennessean

An Investigation Discovery series is scheduled to briefly recap the murder scenario against a Hendersonville guy who’s been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most required listing for nearly a decade this 7 days.

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” will profile Obed Cruz-Mena in one particular of its “15 Seconds of Shame” segments at nine p.m. Wednesday, according to Investigation Discovery. Cruz-Mena is accused of killing his spouse in Hendersonville virtually a decade back and could have fled the country considering that then, investigators say.

Cruz-Mena is required by the Hendersonville Police Office and the TBI on a charge of to start with-diploma murder, stemming from the May four, 2010 incident with his wife, in accordance to information from the TBI’s most wished checklist.

Authorities responded to a report of a 23-year-old girl, discovered useless in a Sanders Ferry Highway condominium.

“The target is an evident sufferer of violence and exhibited signals of unnatural trauma,” in accordance to the TBI. “Cruz-Mena’s automobile was learned deserted in Southern Texas. Cruz-Mena might be enroute to Mexico.”

Law enforcement additional Cruz-Mena to the TBI most preferred listing on May possibly 10, 2010, with a $5,000 reward for information and facts leading to his arrest. It describes Cruz-Mena, then 22, at 5’4’’ and close to 180 lbs.

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” aims to keep track of down fugitives and discover missing kids.

Walsh, doing work with son Callahan Walsh, profiles unsolved crimes “that urgently want to be closed.”

The sequence associates with the Countrywide Centre for Lacking and Exploited Children to element two lacking children each and every hour. Broadcasts include age-development pics and descriptions, according to Investigation Discovery.

Cruz-Mena joins Kent Leo Fry — accused of sexually abusing a little one young than 12 decades aged — on the Thursday’s episode. Investigators imagine Fry may have fled Dale County, Alabama, in 2018

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” airs Wednesdays at nine p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

Obtained details? How to share it with authorities

On its most wished webpage, the TBI warns that “individuals are viewed as armed and unsafe and really should only be approached with extraordinary caution.”

Considering the fact that the start out of the TBI’s most needed method, 448 fugitives have been apprehended.

The TBI urges any individual with information and facts pertaining to wanted fugitives to call 1-800-TBI-Uncover or e-mail [email protected]

Investigation Discovery directs viewers with any information to make contact with one-833-3-Pursue or submit a idea at InPursuitTips.com.

Operators will accept anonymous strategies and notify suitable authorities, according to Investigation Discovery.

Kelly Fisher can be reached at [email protected], 615-801-3866 or on Twitter at @KellyPFisher.

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/regional/sumner/hendersonville/2020/02/25/investigation-discovery-demonstrate-attribute-hendersonville-murder/4869228002/