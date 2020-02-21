[Investigation into racist graffiti at Orangeburg business enterprise proceeds]

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Orangeburg Section of Public Safety tell ABC Columbia that they are still searching into racist symbols painted on a downtown business enterprise as a hate crime.

A patrol officer recognized the restaurant and lounge Cloud 9 was spray-painted with “KKK,” and “666” on Sunday evening, in accordance to an incident report.

Any one with details about the situation or know who may possibly have painted the graffiti are bing urged to call Detective Black with the Orangeburg Division of Community Protection at 803-534-2812 or CRIMESTOPPERS at one-888-Crime-SC.