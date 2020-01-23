Investigation into the fire fighting plane crash in the U.S. begins with Australia News

The three firefighters who died after their plane crashed fighting bushfires in southern New South Wales were referred to as “brave Americans”.

Investigators will begin to put together the events that caused the large water tank in the Snowy Mountains to crash yesterday afternoon.

Three American fire fighters died when an airplane crashed in southern New South Wales. (Supplied)

The three firefighters died after the plane crashed into the ground and exploded in a “big fireball,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative.

US Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“The brave Americans who died near Snowy Monaro died to help Australia in need,” he said in a statement.

“Thank you Australia for your compassion and solidarity.”

Secretary of State Marise Payne paid tribute to the US firefighters and said she had shared Australia’s condolences with Mr. Culvahouse.

“Our hearts go to their loved ones. They helped Australia, far from their own homes, embody a deep friendship between our two countries,” Ms. Payne said in a statement.

“… Thanks to these three and to all brave firefighters from Australia and around the world. Your service and contribution are exceptional. We are always grateful.”

Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau will travel to the crash site to collect evidence.

People hug each other in the Numeralla Rural Fire Brigade after the death of three American firefighters after their C-130 water tanker plane crashed in southern New South Wales. (Getty)

“If a critical security problem is identified in the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify the relevant interest groups so that appropriate and timely security measures can be taken,” the ATSB said.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday’s deadly conditions showed that the unprecedented fire season was “far from over”.

“We cannot thank people enough for the fact that, despite the conditions, they endanger their safety to protect the lives and property of others,” she said.

The risk of fire is forecast to decrease today as weather conditions are milder throughout NSW.

A Hercules C-130 water bomber like the one that crashed in southern New South Wales. (AP)

The authorities will contact the families of the plane crash victims before they reveal their names to the public.

The aircraft, known as Zeus, belonged to the Canadian airline Coulson Aviation and was contracted by the RFS.

The company’s owners are traveling to Australia and are expected to arrive today.