Investigation of the outbreak of the coronavirus and how the lessons learned from SARS can affect the growing crisis

OSAKA – With the arrival of the lunar new year, Japan and other international travel destinations are preparing for an annual influx of tourists.

But as the deadly new coronavirus spreads from its first discovery in Wuhan, there is growing international concern that the world could face an epidemic similar to the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization, SARS killed 774 of the 8,098 people infected worldwide. Below you will find details of the answers taken at this point in time and the knowledge gained that will be applied to the current outbreak:

What happened to SARS in 2003?

The Chinese government first reported the existence of a new viral respiratory disease caused by the SARS virus to the WHO in February 2003.

China said it found five deaths out of 305, mainly in Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong. By next month, WHO had issued a global warning about a deadly unknown virus related to Hong Kong and a travelogue for Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and China.

Over the next few months, SARS cases would spread to 29 countries and regions, including the Philippines, Canada, Taiwan, India and the United States. Japan had several suspected SARS cases, but no deaths. The SARS virus appeared to have been contained in summer 2003.

How did Japan react to the outbreak?

The Japanese government ordered surveys of visa applicants in China and Taiwan and, if necessary, the submission of a medical certificate stating that they were not infected with SARS.

Airport quarantine systems have been strengthened, including random temperature controls for all passengers regardless of where they depart. Similar measures were taken in ports where cruise and cargo ships from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan moored.

Japan also sent medical teams to Vietnam and China to curb the spread of the virus. According to the State Department, China, Mongolia and other Southeast Asian countries were supplied with medicines and medical equipment worth ¥ 387.8 million by June 2003.

What are some of the main differences between dealing with SARS and the current outbreak?

Experts say a big difference between 2003 and today is the Chinese government’s stance and rapid response.

China was slow to respond to the threat 17 years ago, trying to hide it, and even hiding cases from WHO inspectors. However, the Chinese government then upgraded its infectious disease facilities and reporting systems.

This time, the WHO praised the Chinese response, and general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the media earlier this week that Beijing could identify and exchange information about the pathogen more quickly, so that South Korea, Japan, and Thailand could quickly diagnose their own cases.

For Japan, two main differences are that bilateral political and economic relations with China are closer than in 2003, including a huge increase in the number of Chinese tourists here.

In 2003, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, around 449,000 visitors from mainland China came to Japan.

This number had increased to nearly 8.9 million in the first eleven months of last year, making coordinated response and information exchange between the two countries particularly critical during a virus outbreak.