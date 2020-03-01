Investigation underway after Pinellas Co. deputy hits back of vehicle

By
Nellie McDonald
-
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway after a Pinellas County deputy hit the back of a vehicle after failing to stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Nebraska Avenue, just east of Falcon Ridge Lane, in Palm Harbor.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Afram Bassous, 31, was on duty and driving his fully marked 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe going westbound on Nebraska Avenue in the median lane.

Investigators say Ka Man Chan, 39, was driving her 2018 Toyota Highlander in the median lane going westbound on Nebraska Avenue and was stopped for the red light at Belcher Road.

Bassous failed to stop for traffic and hit the back passenger’s side of Chan’s Highlander, according to investigators.

He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Chan and her two passengers, a 30-year-old and a 2-year-old, were evaluated at the scene by paramedics and refused medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

