Investigations into Liverpool and Man City for hacking allegations have been terminated

The football association has decided not to continue investigating allegations that Liverpool employees have made against the Manchester City scouting system.

Earlier, FA had asked Liverpool and City for information on the subject, with Reds employees allegedly hacking a player database used by City.

Getty Images

The football association has stopped investigating allegations against Liverpool employees

Based on the age of the allegations – which go back to 2013 – and the association’s statement that the matter was the subject of an agreement between the clubs, the governing body declares that the investigation will not proceed unless new information becomes known.

A statement from the FA on Friday afternoon said: “The FA has carefully examined the evidence received on the matter, including the information provided by both clubs, and has decided not to continue the investigation.

“This is due to a number of factors, including the age of the suspected concern and the agreement reached by the two clubs involved.

inform

What the Premier League table looks like since Jose Mourinho was appointed Spurs boss

SLAUGHTER

“He broke in and Kung-Fu kicked him” – Nolan and Big Sam in the crazy Bolton fight

stay fit

Who needs a break? Liverpool’s star training with his brother’s club in Brazil

required

The three Arsenal players have to sign to overtake Mikel Arteta’s squad

inevitable

Predicting the exact date Liverpool wins the Premier League

pure hate

Celtic and Rangers vs. Boca and River: The ten fiercest rivalries in football

judgment

“I can see him joining Liverpool’s team” – Bent types Pogba for a big move

RICH

Ligue 1 report reveals the insane amount that Neymar, Mbappe and Chelsea flop Bakayoko deserve

“According to the standard protocol, the decision not to continue the investigation can be reviewed if the FA receives further information or evidence.”

It has been claimed that Liverpool employees accessed the city database multiple times in 2012 and 2013.

The settlement was reported to be completed for £ 1 million and the settlement was reported to have been carried out without any liability or misconduct by Liverpool or individuals.

GameDay is on talkSPORT on Saturday as we bring you TWO live Premier League comments through our network, including Everton v Crystal Palace at 12.30pm