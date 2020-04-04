Investigative work and cleaning culture: has Japan found a way to stop COVID-19?

They stand on the curb, shoulder to shoulder, breathing on each other’s neck, waiting for the light to change.

It’s rush hour for Tokyo’s lively Shibuya crossing earlier this week. As workers return home and young people gather for the evening, there is a lot of socialization and little social distance.

In fact, with the exception of some extra masked faces, closed and metropolitan schools that are less crowded than usual, there are few signs of panic or pandemic. Shops and restaurants are mostly open and office hours have been largely maintained.

“This is Japanese culture,” said Riku Tanaka, a financial collaborator, shrugging his shoulders. “It is our culture to never take a break from work, no matter what happens.”

It is only in the past week that pubs, karaoke bars and pachinko gambling halls have been officially encouraged to close, and police and barbed wire have been sent to keep the crowds from the iconic Japanese festival Sakura, when cherry trees blossom and Tokyo turns pink. Parts are common in parks under flowering branches.

“Hurry up,” a police officer told groups of onlookers this week. “You can see it next year.”

The Japanese government tries to dissuade young people from partying under the cherry blossom trees, a tradition during the country’s Sakura festival, which has enjoyed mixed success. (Saša Petricic / CBC)

If Japan seems pleased with the threat of coronavirus in a world that has been paralyzed by it, this is partly due to the fact that the number of infections here has been relatively low. Japan has had fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases and 80 deaths in a country with 126 million people, over three times the population of Canada.

Regional outbreaks on the northern island of Hokkaido, Osaka and elsewhere have been given particular attention, but have been resolved relatively quickly.

Tokyo’s numbers are on the rise

Many consider Japan’s orderly roads and personal hygiene to be its protective shield.

“The Japanese are careful enough to be clean,” said student Shunpei Kanai in a busy corner of Tokyo. He indicated frequent hand washing and a culture of cleanliness.

Parts of central Tokyo seem like there is no pandemic. (Saša Petricic / CBC)

However, the country is getting nervous.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has declared “great concern”, issuing increasingly anxious warnings for people to avoid going out. The number of cases in the megacity is increasing by almost one hundred a day, shocking many.

Hospitals were told to reserve beds for seriously ill patients and to tell others that they are positive about staying at home. With the Tokyo Olympics now postponed from this summer to July 2021, the government is considering using some sports facilities to host the sick.

“We are barely holding her back,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said this week. “If we loosen our grip a little, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a sudden surge.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted that Japan “barely holds the line”, but has been reluctant to declare a state of emergency let alone order a blockade. Even if it did, Japanese law does not give officials the kind of broad enforcement powers that other countries have to force people to stay at home or impose fines on those who disobey.

Concerns about the impact on the economy in crisis

His government is concerned about the impact on an economy that was already faltering before the crisis hit. Japan’s GDP is about to decline by 7.1 percent, based on data from the first quarter of the year, increasing the specter of a recession even worse than the last major of 2008.

All Japanese auto manufacturers, engines of the country’s economy, have stopped production due to falling demand worldwide. The cost of postponing the Olympics has been set at $ 6 billion in the United States. The country’s tourism industry is in freefall.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been reluctant to declare a state of emergency, much less to order a blockade. (Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press)

Instead of calling the epidemic an emergency, Abe offered something a little less: a supply of two fabric masks per family to deal with a national shortage.

“You can use soap to wash and reuse them, so this should be a good answer,” he said.

Japanese Twitter users exploded criticizing the government’s lukewarm response.

“Is the Japanese government real? This is a total waste of tax money,” said a user named Usube. As with many commentators, the message was that Tokyo should have done more.

“If too much consideration is given to the economy, there will be cases where we cannot protect lives,” said SatoMasahisa. “Life is the top priority.”

‘We must be very careful’

Experts are closely watching Japan to see if it can keep the coronavirus under control without resorting to blockages or extensive tests and without paralyzing the economy. No major nation has been able to do this, although Sweden is experiencing something similar, with mixed results.

Tokyo residents came to see the annual cherry blossom festival in smaller numbers. (Saša Petricic / CBC)

Kenji Shibuya, a public health expert at King’s College London and a former head of health policy at the World Health Organization, is skeptical that his home country can do it.

He said that either Japan has been able to track down disease clusters and prevent it from spreading through investigative work, or “outbreaks are still to be found.”

“My guess is that Japan is going to see a transmission explosion,” he said, “so we have to be very careful.”

Age is a factor

For one measure, Japan could be particularly endangered. It has the oldest population in the world, with 28% of people over the age of 65. Based on coronavirus deaths globally, this is the group with the highest risk of death.

So far in Japan, all but a couple of deaths have been among patients over 70 years old.

That’s exactly why Toshio Baba has just been out of the house for more than a month – although urgent errands took him to a busy street in Tokyo’s Shinjuku commercial district this week. He is 85 years old and walks slowly with a stick.

Baba is concerned about the government’s delay in implementing stricter measures to prevent the transmission that is putting him and many other Japanese at risk.

“I’m definitely worried,” he said. “If an elderly citizen like me tests coronavirus positive and ends up in the hospital, there is no great chance of survival because my body should beat it alone.”