[investigators-ask-for-‘judge-judy’-episode-as-part-of-fraud-investigation]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is less than investigation by condition insurance policy investigators after appearing on the “Judge Judy” display and admitting to vandalizing a vehicle on which she’d filed an insurance plan assert, court paperwork say.

The California Department of Insurance plan has requested documents and video linked to the scenario of Lake v. Shuler that was recorded Sept. 25 for the extended-operating fact courtroom demonstrate, according to files submitted Tuesday in Kern County Excellent Court.

The investigation into the alleged fraud began in Oct regarding an coverage declare Kathie Shuler produced to GEICO Insurance.

On April 7, 2019, Shuler sold a 2006 Honda Accord to a close friend for $four,00 and a deal stating there would be regular payments of $200 right up until the vehicle was paid off, in accordance to the filings. Shuler also expected that the purchaser, Erin Lake, carry complete protection on the motor vehicle.

The files say Shuler remained the car’s registered proprietor and on the vehicle’s title.

In August 2019, Shuler “appeared to be having economical problems,” the paperwork say, and instructed Lake to spend the complete remaining volume on the vehicle. Lake refused, and instructed Shuler she would continued to make the previously agreed upon $200 payments.

On Aug. 10, Shuler — in an act she later on admitted to on the Tv present — utilized a crowbar to smash the car’s entrance and rear windshields, in accordance to the documents. As the car or truck was no extended drivable, Lake returned it to Shuler.

She then sued Shuler and was awarded $one,630 for the money paid out towards the motor vehicle, in accordance to the paperwork.

Shuler attempted to countersue for scratches on the rear bumper of the auto but was denied by the courtroom. Investigators explained it was in talking with Lake they learned the little statements court they appeared in was “Judge Judy.”

On the similar working day the display was recorded, Shuler contacted GEICO and submitted an insurance policy declare saying Lake’s daughter drove the auto and weakened its rear bumper, according to the filings. Lake discussed to GEICO reps that Shuler admitted harming the motor vehicle, and the assert was denied.

“I feel Shuler designed a false insurance policy claim…in an endeavor to get her motor vehicle mounted for damages she caused to the auto,” an investigator wrote in the paperwork.

No felony rates are listed versus Shuler in Kern County Remarkable Court.