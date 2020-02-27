[Investigators looking for missing Tennessee baby guide to NC pond]

(CNN) — The research for a missing toddler from Tennessee guide investigators to a pond in North Carolina, and we know the research turned up almost nothing.

crews searched the water in Wilkes County in relationship to the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell.

The 15-month-previous is the target of an Amber Notify.

The child hasn’t been witnessed since December 26th, but her household didn’t report her missing right until last week. Deputies in Tennessee arrested Evelyn’s mother… Megan Boswell… previous night.

authorities say she’s offered conflicting statements on her daughter’s whereabouts.

A pond close to the household searched by investigators is owned by a loved ones member of Evelyn’s grandmother’s boyfriend.

There’s a virtually $60-thousand dollar reward for information and facts in the case.