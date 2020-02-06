Investigators now need Barr’s permission to probe 2020 presidential campaigns

Department of Justice investigators, including the FBI, will now require written permission from Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an investigation into a 2020 presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, Barr set out new guidelines for criminal investigations and counterintelligence in a note obtained by the New York Times.

According to the Attorney General, these rules are intended to prevent such investigations from emptying the result of this year’s elections.

“In some cases, the existence of a federal criminal or counterintelligence investigation, if known to the public, can have unintended effects on our elections,” he said in the note.

Therefore, he wrote, the DOJ “must be sensitive to safeguarding the department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality and un-entrepreneurship”.

The guidelines also require the FBI to notify department heads of any plans to initiate other “politically sensitive” investigations, such as polls on congressional campaigns or illegal contributions to “foreign national” campaigns.

Barr had alluded to the addition of new requirements to campaign investigations last month following a DOJ surveillance report that found errors in the FBI surveillance warrant application process.