Investigators: Porterville woman had 0.19 BAC at the time of the DUI fatal accident

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Ten days after the accident, a mangled fence has still not been repaired.

Various car parts still litter the ground below.

But Porterville police say a woman’s decision to drink and drive caused more than property damage.

On the night of Friday, January 10, officers say that Rebecca Inman, 28, missed a stop sign on Gibbons Avenue and hit a Mercedes north on Main Street.

Everyone, including Inman and his passenger, was injured.

But the passenger in the Mercedes, identified as Maria Herrera, 69, was the worst.

She was finally taken to a bay area hospital, where she died last week.

The night of the accident, investigators suspected Inman of being drunk, but last Wednesday, they confirmed that his blood alcohol content was 0.19%, more than double the legal limit.

The police arrested her that day.

“This was one of the determining factors in his detention and the subsequent charges,” said Porterville police lieutenant Richard Standridge.

On Friday, the Tulare County prosecutor’s office charged Inman with four crimes, including one murder, manslaughter and two DUI counts of bodily harm.

“It was avoidable,” said Standridge. “One hundred percent preventable. And the reason I say that is because drunk driving is avoidable. We live in an age where we have Uber, we have Lift. There are many ways for people to move when they have too much drink. “

Inman has no criminal history in Tulare County before this arrest.

She is being held at the Bob Wiley Detention Center.

