Investigators uncover cause of death of woman found at Picnic Island

By
Nellie McDonald
-
investigators-uncover-cause-of-death-of-woman-found-at-picnic-island

WFLA Photojournalist Joseph Brown

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Police investigators have determined the cause of death of the woman found on Picnic Island in February.

Police determined that Sharon Johnson was hit by a vehicle somewhere in the area of Picnic Island Boulevard.

Johnson’s body was found by a citizen Feb. 22 around 2 p.m.

The homicide investigation remains open. If you have any information about the incident that could assist the department, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Funeral arrangements

Thumbnail for the video titled

As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2

Thumbnail for the video titled

Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease

Thumbnail for the video titled

Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled

Jon Cooper on “intriguing” game between the Bruins and the Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled

Jon Cooper on future playoff picture

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus concerns: When to call in sick from work or school

Thumbnail for the video titled

Third presumptive positive case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss