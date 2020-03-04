investigators-uncover-cause-of-death-of-woman-found-at-picnic-island

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Police investigators have determined the cause of death of the woman found on Picnic Island in February.
Police determined that Sharon Johnson was hit by a vehicle somewhere in the area of Picnic Island Boulevard.
Johnson’s body was found by a citizen Feb. 22 around 2 p.m.
The homicide investigation remains open. If you have any information about the incident that could assist the department, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
