Investigators working to rescue the cockpit dictation machine after a fatal fire fighting crash

Investigators are working to get the cockpit voice recorder out of a fire plane that crashed in New South Wales yesterday, killing three fire specialists on board.

The C-130 Hercules plane crashed around 1:30 p.m. yesterday when it was on fire in southern New South Wales. The three fire fighters all came from the United States.

The authorities hope to save the bodies of the victims, Captain Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., later today.

Paul Clyde Hudson, Ian McBeth and Rick DeMorgan Jr. were killed when an air tanker was killed in fighting NSW fires. (Included) A Hercules C-130 water bomber like the one that crashed in southern New South Wales. (AP)

However, the kilometer-long crash site and its location within an active brush fire zone complicate the restoration efforts.

“It is obvious that the plane was badly hit and the crash site was only a good kilometer long,” said Greg Hood, chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

Mr. Hood said that once the NSW police secured the site safely and completed its investigation, the priority would be to restore the cockpit voice recorder.

Chief Commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Greg Hood. (9Nachrichten)

“We’re also going to look at air traffic control data, automatic independent surveillance data, an on-board device that transmits GPS status, altitude, speed, and intent every half second, and we’re excited to understand what the data means said to us and we will also take care of Air Services Australia’s air traffic control records, “he said.

Evidence will be gathered over the next week and a half to protect against dangers such as aviation fuel and unexploded canisters such as oxygen tanks.

“We want to stabilize the dangers that emergency medical personnel and ATSB personnel may face. In previous accidents, we dug a hole and buried some of the pressurized containers,” he said.

NSW chief of police Paul Condon. (9Nachrichten)

“The first task tomorrow will be to make sure that there are no remaining dangers for people.”

When asked about the condition of the crash site and whether the plane was still intact, the superintendent of the NSW police, Paul Condon, informed the first reports that the plane had been destroyed.

“It’s not much intact at all. Not at all,” he said.