Investments will overshadow trade in Japan-USA

WASHINGTON – The trade agreement between Japan and the United States (JUSTA), the culmination of modern trade policy between the two allies, has entered into force.

Although it is not a comprehensive trade agreement, JUSTA will remove barriers to trade in agricultural and industrial goods worth several billion euros. Heads of state or government in Washington and Tokyo can rightly highlight the benefits of the agreement for both sides. Therefore, in the coming year it can be expected that besides trade, other economic issues will also take the lead for future political discussions and coordination.

Japan and the United States’ trade policy will tend to fade into the background over the next ten months when it comes to issues such as investment policy. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Washington when the president’s debates and elections are in the spotlight. Washington becomes a political and rhetorical minefield. A substantive discussion about trade policy is out of the question, since trade is still strongly politicized. However, policy coordination between Japan and the United States continues at the work level.

It is good that JUSTA is essentially done (although there are still implementation procedures to go through) and negotiations are out of the way. However, the elections are just one reason why we should not expect significant progress in a comprehensive free trade agreement between Japan and the United States in the near future.

It is almost impossible for Congress to conclude a trade agreement in an election year. Even though the White House may cause Congress to vote on the US-Canada-Mexico agreement, little political capital remains to host a US-Japan free trade agreement.

US and Japanese trade negotiators understand these political restrictions as they strive to negotiate a free trade agreement. Even if it was not an election year, it is perfectly acceptable for both governments to accept JUSTA because it is not about removing barriers to traditionally protected industries or risking punitive tariffs.

There are still a number of areas where trade between Japan and the United States can become more free. JUSTA does not address import taxes and other barriers to trade in certain goods such as rice, butter, fresh poultry, grapefruit, mandarins, melons, tomatoes, strawberries and automobiles, to name a few.

This is not to say that trade interests between Japan and the United States are not entirely falling by the wayside this year. Both the United States and Japan still have a keen interest in finding out how to correct trade distortions caused by large economies like China. At this year’s ministerial conference in June, dealing with non-market economies as part of the World Trade Organization will be a top priority for the United States, Japan and the European Union – even if it is unlikely that they will find a solution worth mentioning.

US officials are criticized rather than supported by other WTO members after a key feature of the WTO dispute settlement system, its appellate body, was suspended last year. With trade largely out of the way, this puts investment policy more or less at the forefront of the bilateral talks between Japan and the United States.

Investments are important in themselves because they overlap with trade and investment in Japan (USA).

According to the Japan External Trade Organization, U.S. companies are the largest investor in Japan and have invested over $ 60 billion in the past. Japanese companies are the second largest investor in the United States and have invested over $ 500 billion in industry and finance in the past, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Washington, Tokyo, and Asia in general have many new rules for foreign investment. U.S. regulators have just passed new regulations that affect how they review foreign investment and national security. The state parliament recently passed laws to update its foreign investment laws.

Much of these new rules focus on administrative issues, such as ownership of businesses, and the governments of legal authorities need to review foreign investment. Other new rules address whether potential bad actors have access to key technology and information in industries that are sensitive to national security, with both countries keeping an eye on investment from China. But, as the US has seen in the past, investments from our largest partners (UK, Japan and Canada) are usually as often affected by this bureaucracy as investments from China. The same could happen to Japan and its occasional investors.

In the meantime, China has enacted a new foreign investment law that provides for foreign investment to be treated the same as domestic investment. The strict Chinese regulations for US investments are one of the issues that are controversial in the US-China trade war.

This does not mean that US and Japanese officials have not been informed of these new rules at all. For the United States, it is the most comprehensive reform of this type of foreign investment law since 2008. The authorities want to make sure that they get the right mix of stakeholder input because the last thing they want is to suppress foreign investment.

For Japanese officials, and especially Japanese companies, it is also important to ensure that Japan is added to the list when the US sets up a new whitelist for “exempt foreign countries” where some countries experience some relief from these new rules , However, this decision can only be made in two more years.

Other types of investments in Asia should also be in focus this year. Just a few months ago, the USA, Japan and Australia introduced the so-called Blue Dot Network. Previous investment agreements, supported by Japan, the United States and Australia, were used to ensure that development projects in the Indo-Pacific are of high quality.

Chinese investment abroad, either through the Belt and Road initiative or in technologies related to the Made in China 2025 plan, will continue to be the focus of US and Japanese efforts in 2020.

Trade will once again become a major issue in the U.S. as Congress begins to renew leading American trade law in 2021. Until then, investments should lead political discussion and coordination for US and Japanese officials.

Riley Walters is a political scientist at the Heritage Foundation’s Asian Studies Center.

