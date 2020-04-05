Investors are looking for Coronavirus data to support sustainable markets

Fewer US stocks are at their lowest level in 52 weeks. Liquidity in fixed income markets has improved, and credit expansion, while still widespread, has been at its peak since March.

latest update: April 5, 2020, 7:53 PM IST

New York: Investors are breaking down a wide range of signals, from counting infections to more traditional indicators, as clues in market routes may last for weeks to come as epidemics of novel vascular disease continue to spread. Find.

Some indications are that the worst-case scenario of a sharp sell-off that has pushed the S&P 500 down 34 percent from its record close may be fading, although markets are still turbulent and far from their level.

Fluctuations from their March peaks have decreased. Fewer U.S. stocks are at their lowest level in 52 weeks. Liquidity in fixed income markets has improved, and credit expansion, while still widespread, has been at its peak since March.

“The most damaging and unthinkable sales came in mid-March,” said Keith Lerner, the market’s chief strategist at Truist / SunTrust Consulting in Atlanta.

Economic indicators such as employment data only play a role in the scale of economic damage caused by the disease, prompting investors to look at different parts of the market and information about the spread of the virus to measure asset prices.

The investor’s sentiment, often seen as a contrasting indicator, is a signal of a final turnaround in US stocks. The World Bank’s sales index fell to 54.9% in March. Bank analysts wrote that at this level or lower, US stock returns have been 94% positive over the next 12 months.

The control index means that worn-out investors may maintain an upward market – and vice versa.

Some investors have also noticed differences between the prevalence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new vascular novel, and movements in the Cboe fluctuation index, known as the Wall Street fear scale.

According to Jason Hunter, director of global fixed income and US technical equity, VIX, which has climbed to its highest level in the market since 2008, has closely monitored the number of countries where the daily growth rate of coronavirus cases exceeds 10 percent. Has observed. Strategy at JP Morgan.

The index has declined as the number of countries that have seen a significant increase in cases has decreased.

“Any progress in this direction could limit the intensity of a stock index test,” Hunter wrote in a research note. “Most importantly, how the story unfolds over the summer and fall will likely show the duration and size of the bear market.”

Hunter found that tracking the number of US states with 10% or higher daily growth in approved cases showed a similar pattern. The index was at 48.43 on Friday, below the usual closing level of 82.69 on March 16.

At present, the overall number seems unpleasant. Confirmation of the US case on Friday exceeded 256,000. More than 6,500 Americans have died and more than a quarter have died in New York City, according to Reuters.

(Click here for interactive graphics that track the new Cronavirus tracking in United: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/0100B5K8423/index.html.)

Economic data has been very simple. On Friday, the Labor Department’s monthly salary report showed that the US economy stole 701,000 jobs in March, ending a 113-month job growth record. Yesterday, the Department of Labor announced that the US weekly unemployment demand record was 6.6. Million.

This scale of market disruption has led some market participants to be more skeptical. “Investors may be very optimistic about their expectations for a sharp re-growth of the market, even if the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States is earlier than expected,” said Nancy Perez, senior director of portfolio at Boston Private.

“This market has reduced V-shaped recovery,” he said. “I don’t know if the U-drop has been discounted. When people realize that this U-shape will be more shaped, we may start to get some of that back.”

