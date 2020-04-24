Investors complain about winning the Coronavirus Earn Reward Battle to South Korea

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is one of the first countries to control the outbreak of the virus, with a short and unavoidable lockout or a giant bailout package.

April 24, 2020

Seoul / Singapore: South Korea’s stock market is tougher among the Corros viruses than any other major stock exchange in the world, and it is leading the way in the entry of Asian securities, as investors bet that Seoul will take advantage of the crisis sooner and stronger than others. .

Despite one of the world’s harshest experimental diets and long-running social campaigns, South Korean virus-confirmed cases have been kept under 11,000 so far, 240 of which have died.

This will allow foreigners to buy bonds for their reliable performance, while the Kospi stock index will fall by nearly a third as of March as investors are recovering from ranchers to institutions.

“This is a very good example of crisis management,” said Steve Duok, head of global market strategy, with $ 1 trillion from the director of the French investment fund Natixis.

“We think it will be one of the winners, compared to other regions that are likely to suffer the most damage, along with emerging Asia,” he said. “This is one of the areas where we moved some money just a few weeks ago.”

The Kospi index is up 31% from a low of 19 on March 19, a performance that is only consistent with smaller Thailand and better only by Argentina’s S&P Merval, which is less than 1% of the Seoul market value. The jump comes as South Korea’s exports fall and the economy shrinks.

South Korea’s bonds showed the third straight inflow in March, attracting $ 3.6 billion a month, with Asian bonds generally having the highest foreign output in seven years.

The Korean government’s 1.56% 10-year yield makes it an attractive business compared to the 1.23% return in Thailand or just 0.078% in France and 0.292% in the UK with the same credit rating.

“Simply put, there is no other emerging country with the same credit rating that can have such a high return,” said Sheen Huang Jong, head of fixed income at NH Investment and Securities in Seoul.

Korea’s 6 percent drop this year against the US dollar is less than 10 percent lower in the Australian and New Zealand currencies at similar risk.

Golden Standard

South Korea’s virus containment strategy relies on testing, intensive audience tracking, and tracking programs, while preventing forced closures or forced closures in business.

It works so far: Officials hope to bring new cases to zero in the coming days after falling below 10 last week. In Seoul, shoppers return to shopping malls and outsiders enjoy spring weather and the end of the cherry blossom season.

“There are several gold standard implementers in the region: South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are all prominent,” said George Boboras, head of research at K2 Asset Management in Melbourne.

“Many APAC (Asian and Oceanic) portals can benefit from these encounters,” said Boboras, who recently added to his position at Samsung Electronics, a limited liability company. Shares in the tech giant have fallen about 17 percent from their lowest level since March.

However, the risks remain high because the return is emotional. South Korea’s exports fell 27 percent in the first 20 days of April compared to the previous year, and the economy suffered its sharpest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter.

In Nataxis, the Duke is concerned that “herd safety” may expose the country to a second wave of infections.

The winner is credible, and Boboras believes that “growth” instead of “value” will turn the profits of many South Korean companies into sharper investments than Australian stocks. He noted that Australia’s limited liability company BHP Group has maintained its outlook this week as iron ore demand from China’s major buyers has strengthened in recent weeks. Scott Gilchrist, director of the Platinum Global Investment Fund, a $ 24 billion ($ 15 billion) global investment asset based in Sydney, also said global demand was bad news for exporters.

“South Korea is superior to companies with temporary cyclical heads,” he said. “It’s hard to see growth and job growth.”

However, the signals in the stock market, securities and currency are positive, and rating agencies say the country is in good shape to be affected by the storm.

South Korea entered the crisis with low debt, and its bailout package requires about 2% of its gross domestic product, compared to 11% in the United States and about 10% in Australia, which outperforms S&P. Dropped. .

“The country’s financial metrics are even comparable to those of its highly rated counterparts,” said YeeFarn Phua, director of S&P Global Ratings in Singapore.

