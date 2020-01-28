Investors focus on Apple’s service results

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

After Apple’s market value reached $ 1.4 trillion and its multiple trades hit a 10-year high, investors will seek new evidence that the technology company should be seen as a manufacturer of high-margin subscription services. According to Reuters, Apple’s stock has doubled last year despite the decline in iPhone sales and the global smartphone market.

The high performance was fueled by Chief Executive Tim Cook’s efforts to make Apple’s customer base a source of consistent service revenue, including a credit card launched last year in collaboration with Goldman Sachs and streaming video. Apple is reportedly on track to meet its goal of doubling services revenue in 2016 to $ 48.7 billion by the end of 2020 as it plans to offer its customers high-margin subscriptions.

Last year, Apple launched a video game service and subscription news app, among other things. The technology company has also increasingly focused on the extended AppleCare warranty program. The iPhone’s “Settings” now includes reminders that aim to help consumers buy or renew their AppleCare plans.

Apple impressed with a 17 percent increase in sales in the service sector in the fiscal year ended in September. According to the Wall Street Journal, by increasing sales of apps, mobile payments, and streaming music subscriptions, many investors could rest assured that the company discovered life outside of the iPhone.

In a separate announcement, Apple recently launched the Apple Watch Connected fitness campaign with new fitness collaborations that make it easier for Apple Watch owners to get rewards, track workouts, and buy items. The effort will help Apple develop a complete smartwatch ecosystem and provide owners with more places to use them to monitor fitness.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: