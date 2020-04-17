Investors shake off China’s slump and job depression to send world markets higher

This is the web version of the Bulletin, a BS-less daily newsletter on the Fortune market. Sign up to receive it in our inbox.

Happy Friday, everyone. Despite China reporting a historic hit on GDP, the global market is rising.

Let’s move in that direction.

Market update

Asia

All major indices are green, Nikkei Lead 3% taller than.

Lead taller than. Hong Kong And Shanghai Exchanges are on the rise, despite recording the economy contained in China’s contracted coronavirus 6.8% To Q1 , Worst performance in decades.

And Exchanges are on the rise, despite recording the economy contained in China’s contracted coronavirus To , Worst performance in decades. There’s another bad news in China. Friday officials said 50% Wuhan COVID-19 Deaths. This week, President Trump cast new questions on data from China.

Europe

European The stock exchange is trying to grow its profits on Thursday. Benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Open 2.1% Got higher and higher as I type. European carmakers stand out and are led by BMW.

The stock exchange is trying to grow its profits on Thursday. Benchmark Open Got higher and higher as I type. European carmakers stand out and are led by BMW. However, this is a mixed image of the front of the coronavirus. The new infection was ticking yesterday Italy, France, Spain And Germany Some of these economies are planning a phased restart [though deaths and hospitalizations continue to improve].

And Some of these economies are planning a phased restart [though deaths and hospitalizations continue to improve]. Fault lines are also found in the less unified European Union. If EU “holds” Throughout the crisis, the French President needs to reach an agreement on “financial transfer and solidarity”. Emmanuel Macron I warned you. Fortune’s Jeremy Khan reveals how the coronavirus crisis is pulling the EU apart.

Us.

of Dow , S & P 500 And NASDAQ Try to open higher again today as I type. If they hold these profits, they break this cycle of up, down, left and right that we were stuck with in the past week.

, And Try to open higher again today as I type. If they hold these profits, they break this cycle of up, down, left and right that we were stuck with in the past week. The coronavirus news flow looks harsh. The Wall Street Journal Calculates Numbers 4,591 A notorious record over a 24-hour span.

A notorious record over a 24-hour span. And yesterday there is an unemployed claim. I’ll explain it below.

Other place

If the stock is rising, gold Yeah … Yeah, it’s down.

Yeah … Yeah, it’s down. of Dollar It’s flat.

It’s flat. crude oil Will be mixed. WTI crude oil It keeps sinking lower; it hit the day depreciation of $ 18.31. Brent crude oil It’s flat.

With numbers

1992. You have to go back 28 years ago to find something like that Bad Chinese GDP. Economy has shrunk 6.8% The first quarter is year-on-year. China is a pioneer. The reopening of factories, shops and restaurants is being monitored around the world for clues as to how long the major economies will recover after a long blockade. Before the pandemic, the Chinese economy was growing steadily, 6%So dropoff is important. Still, it’s not as bad as some economists expected. But that raises a big question. Is it another stimulation time?

22 million. This is the number of Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month. The number of unemployment insurance claims claimed yesterday 5.2 million, Slightly better than economists predict. The market must have liked that number yesterday as all three indices were high. Still, there is little support for these numbers. Lance Lambert of Fortune, Real unemployment rate I am now 17.9% Official unemployment rate lagging behind 4.4%.

18.5. Every time I look up this morning WTI price, US crude oil standards fall. At the beginning of the week, 18 years minimum, It has only worsened since then. In fact, it’s falling 18.5% Last 7 days. That’s it for that OPEC + contract Mary. Veteran investors will probably recognize how wild it is to see rising stocks and falling oil prices. The two are completely separated.

Addendum

Thanks to many Bull Sheet readers for emailing yesterday’s advice on my wife’s Canadian Dollar FX conundrum. Above all, I learned a lot about the benefits of currency hedging. I gave her the information. She is incredibly grateful. I promise to update that story in the future.

Today I would like to talk about something more mundane: hair. Not as much as before. Usually I keep it short and tidy. Not particularly. After doing nothing special for me over the past two months, I have received a lot of sadness from my fellow cellmate here.

Under lockdown, barbershops and fancy salons were closed, and the Italians had a decent crime and got a decent trim. Police officers continue to bust outlaw hairstylists calling home.

Not wanting to risk such troubles, my children devised Plan B. They cut my hair They chat about it every evening at dinner while I keep my eyes closed. But yesterday, there was a lot of progress. A new hair clipper set has arrived. So the discussion about my hair last night was more urgent.

A daughter stood up from the table to examine the uneven curls and tufts behind my head, behind my ears. The other fussed over his head and asked in Italian how he wanted his bangs.

“Ciuforliber?” She asked.

“The traitor’s bangs? Is that all right?”

My wife declined to comment. The girl called out for possible hairstyles, so I pulled out my smartphone and googled for “ciuffo ribelle.” I took a picture of Megan Markle.

After that, I tried it in English. Typed “rebellion bunch”. Got this creature with its own Facebook fan page.

Apparently, the poor Pipino is also blocked.

We have never reached a consensus. I just want a nice trim. The girls are convinced that this is a whole new beginning for me. Apparently a rebel.

Therefore, in addition to DIY pizza, DIY haircuts will be on the agenda this weekend. What goes wrong?

Have a nice weekend, everyone. See you here on Monday. It may look a little different.

Bernhard Warner

Azuki

