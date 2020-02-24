io-earth-expose-new-album-tracklisting

IO Earth have teased followers with a preview of their fifth studio album, Aura, which will be out in the spring. And, say the band, it’ll mark the starting of a new sound that sees them even more discovering the use of melody.

States keyboard participant Adam Gough: “For Aura, we have altered instrumentation and arrangement, rather than the melody by itself. We required to explore the melodies further, let them to acquire life and grow.”

Provides guitarist and co-vocalist Dave Cureton: “Like in Waterfall, the melody repeats a couple occasions, but it is really on piano, then it can be entire orchestra, then it is a guitar solo, then it is really in 7/4 fairly than four/four.”

The album, which follows on from 2018’s darker-themed Solitude, initially started lifestyle as an ambient recording right before the tracks ended up produced into songs. It is the band’s second studio record with recent guide vocalist Rosanna Lefevre

Aura is obtainable to pre-buy from the IO Earth web-site.

Aura tracklist

1. Aura



two. Waterfall



3. Breathe



four. Resonance I



5. Circles



6. Shadows



seven. Resonance II



eight. The Rain