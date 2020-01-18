BONN, GERMANY – The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee want to have a say in Russia’s ban on doping.

Given Russia’s four-year ban on names and hymns at major events such as the Olympic Games and Paralympics, the IPC announced on Friday that both bodies had submitted a formal “intervention notice” to the Sports Arbitration Panel that would resolve the matter.

The IOC and IPC said they just wanted to make sure the punishment was clear.

“The sole purpose of this intervention is limited to the interest of the IOC and the IPC that the sanctions imposed are clear, leave no room for interpretation and can be applied without further procedures,” the two organizations said in a joint statement.

“The purpose of this intervention is not to intervene in assessing the consequences or sanctions of CAS.”

IOC President Thomas Bach previously said that he did not welcome blanket sanctions such as those imposed on Russia.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has accused Russia of delivering compromised computer data to the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory to hide previous cover-ups. WADA also says fake evidence has been planted to discredit its star witness, former laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov.

The CAS case is technically a case between WADA and the Russian anti-doping agency, but third parties may be involved to some extent if they were affected by the sanctions.

The Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Paralympic Committee both said they applied for this status on Friday. They want Russian athletes – unlike at the 2018 Winter Olympics – to start under their own flag and not to specifically check their eligibility.

If CAS complies with the sanctions, Russian athletes will undergo an additional check in the laboratory database to indicate whether they have ever benefited from cover-ups. This could lead to further legal disputes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this year.

“By participating as a third party, the Republic of China will stand up for the right of Russian athletes and Russian sports associations to compete under the Russian flag and to ensure equal qualifications and access for Russians to the Olympic Games and other competitions,” said the Russian Olympiad The committee said in a statement.

