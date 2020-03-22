IOC considers postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lausanne, Switzerland — It takes up to four weeks for the IOC to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics. Criticism of the response to the coronavirus crisis has increased and now demands a delay from the leader in the game’s biggest sport, athletics.

International Olympic Committee discusses possible postponement of the 2020 Olympics with partners

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games will be held from July 24 to August 9

According to the IOC, cancellations are not included in the agenda

The IOC is planning to meet with Japanese public authorities, world sports authorities, broadcasters and sponsors to handle the Olympic Scenario Plan, which will start on July 24. No cancellation of the game is considered.

IOC President Thomas Bach has sent athletes a letter explaining the decision and why it takes so long, but the extended timeline may not be very popular.

“I know this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions unanswered,” he wrote. “I also know that this rational approach may not be consistent with the emotions that many must experience.”

But hours after the announcement, World Athletics President Cebuco wrote to Bach that the July Olympics were “feasible and undesirable.” He points out that competitive equity, the potential for athletes to overtrain when given a compressed schedule, and the imposition of orders in many countries that ban people from gyms and other training venues. Several reasons have been outlined, including certainty.

“Nobody wants the Olympics postponed, but … absolutely can’t hold the event, not at the expense of the athlete’s safety,” he wrote. “The decision on the Olympics may be very obvious.”

But probably not earlier than next month.

The IOC states the scenario under consideration: “Related to changes to existing game plans for the game to be held on July 24, 2020, and to changes to game start dates.”

The change in strategy followed Bach’s conference call with Board members.

Bach has consistently stated that the organizers are committed to opening the game on July 24. Athlete training, qualifying events, and game preparation are increasingly confused by the outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Stance criticism was heightened recently by Bach, who finally acknowledged that alternative plans are possible, from Olympic gold medals and by IOC members last Tuesday.

The Brazilian and Slovenian National Olympic Committees later demanded a postponement to 2021. The Norwegian Olympic organization has stated that athletes do not want to go to Tokyo until the global health crisis is over.

US swimming and track governing bodies [two of the three top summer sports] have called on Olympic officials in each country to seek a postponement.

“COVID-19 cases and new outbreaks are increasing dramatically in different countries on different continents,” the IOC said. “This [board] has concluded that the IOC needs to take the next step in the scenario plan.”

The IOC last week revealed that approximately 4,700 of the 11,00 00 Olympic spots have not been allocated.

Bach acknowledged the problems with reducing or significantly changing the qualifying schedule, but also explained several reasons why the IOC was unable to rush the decision.

This included availability of venues that are scheduled to be used this summer but may not be available later, as well as interruptions in future events for individual sports.

“Today’s postponement decision has failed to determine the new date for the Olympics due to uncertain progress in both directions: improvements as seen in many countries thanks to strict measures taken In other countries, or in worse conditions, “Bach said.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa