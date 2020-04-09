IOC links additional imports to LPG. Transfer money to stakeholders for free gasoline

The company said the delivery of re-prioritization will be given to LPG customers under the Padran Mantri Yujuwala Yuzhna because the government has decided to provide three 14.2kg cylinders at no cost during April, May and June.



latest update: April 9, 2020, 9:12 PM IST

The State Oil Company of India (IOC) announced on Thursday that it had created additional imports of LPG in April and May to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for cooking gas during the nationwide lock to curb the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the IOC said it had tied the extra imports “about 50 percent more than normal imports to ensure uninterrupted access.”

Indian refineries have been forced to reduce factory replacement rates, such as shutting down factories, suspending flights, stopping trains and transporting vehicles that stop on the roads. As LPG is produced alongside gasoline, diesel and kerosene when processing crude oil, its availability from domestic refineries has declined. To compensate, the IOC has increased additional imports.

“The IOC is taking steps to increase LPG production in its main refineries by optimizing operations, improving LPG performance in LPG production units,” he said, adding that the company’s LPG bottling plants also operate for long hours. Operating night shifts and public holidays / Sundays to meet growing demand

Transportation infrastructure that connects factories to distributors is also optimized for rapid cylinder rotation.

“Thanks to the concerted efforts of supply points and the marketing network, IOC can deliver more than 3.38 Karaj LPG cylinders to its customers in the last 15 days since it was locked, which means 26 Lock cylinders per working day,” he said.

Despite locking / detention / restraint and other restrictions on imposition by various state / district administrations, LPG IOC distributors and boys to ensure the timely delivery of LPG cylinders to customers’ doors in the safest possible way, They go through.

People all over the health chain experience high health and wear masks and gloves while carrying and delivering cylinders.

The IOC said re-prioritization deliveries for LPG customers would be made under the auspices of Pradan Mantri Eugene Eugana (PMUY) as the government decided to provide three 14.2kg cylinders to the poor at no cost in April, May and June.

“As part of this, the IOC has already begun transferring retail selling prices for the first time to fill LPG into bank accounts with its PMUY customers to pay direct subsidies. Accordingly, the total amount is more than 2,780 rupees.” It will be transferred to you. The bank accounts of about 3.7 customers of PMUY Crow, and this process will probably be completed in the next two days, “he said.

“At the time of re-delivery, the PMUY customer has to pay RSP to re-save the RSP amount to reuse the cash note using the amount received in his bank account,” he said. “They received a refund on April. Before transferring money to their bank accounts, they are eligible for a free reservation after 15 days, 15 days apart.”

