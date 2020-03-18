IOC member, top rated athlete lambaste Tokyo Olympics designs as ‘irresponsible,’ dangerous

MONTREAL/ATHENS – Global Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser said Tuesday that vows to push forward with designs for the Tokyo Games are “insensitive and irresponsible.”

Wickenheiser, a member of Canada’s women’s ice hockey staff that received 4 straight Olympic golds concerning 2002 and 2016, created her comments on Twitter.

The 41-calendar year-outdated IOC Athletes Commission member was speaking as the IOC mentioned there was no need for “drastic decisions” around the staging of the July 24-Aug. 8 occasion.

IOC and Japanese officers have insisted they are doing the job toward staging the Olympics as prepared inspite of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

“This disaster is more substantial than even the Olympics,” explained Wickenheiser.

“We never know what’s occurring in the subsequent 24 hrs, allow by yourself the up coming three months.”

Wickenheiser pointed to the disruption the pandemic experienced previously triggered to athletes getting ready for the games.

Athletes have been prevented from accessing coaching services for the reason that of virus-associated lockdowns, while other people have found essential competitions and qualifying gatherings cancelled.

“From an athlete standpoint, I can only consider and consider to empathise with the nervousness and heartbreak athletes are feeling ideal now,” Wickenheiser mentioned.

“The uncertainty of not being aware of in which you are going to teach tomorrow as amenities close and qualification gatherings are cancelled all around the entire world would be terrible if you’ve been instruction your total daily life for this.

“Athletes can’t practice, attendees can not vacation approach. Sponsors and entrepreneurs just cannot sector with any degree of sensitivity.

“I consider the IOC insisting this will transfer in advance, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible presented the point out of humanity.”

In a later on tweet, Wickenheiser expanded on her criticism.

“Should the Olympics be cancelled? No one is aware of at this level and that IS my position,” she wrote.

“To say for specific they will go in advance is an injustice to the athletes training and world wide population at big. We have to have to acknowledge the unknown.”

Separately, reigning Olympic pole vault winner Katerina Stefanidi echoed this sentiment in an job interview Tuesday, declaring that the IOC is placing the well being of elite athletes at risk by telling them to go on coaching for the Tokyo 2020 Online games as the coronavirus rages.

“There is no postponement, no cancellation. But it (the IOC) is placing us at hazard,” the Greek explained.

“We all want Tokyo to transpire but what is the Strategy B if it does not take place? Recognizing about a achievable selection has a big influence on my education for the reason that I may possibly be taking dangers now that I would not take if I realized there was also the risk of a Prepare B,” Stefanidi added.

“We have to determine whether or not to risk our well being and continue on training in the present-day surroundings.”

The IOC did not right away reply to a request for remark.

Stefanidi’s remarks ended up echoed by Britain’s heptathlon environment winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who mentioned she is returning house from a locked-down France and feels under tension to practice.

“The IOC information ‘encourages athletes to keep on to get ready for the Olympic Games as most effective they can’ with the Olympics only four months away, but the govt legislation is imposing isolation at home with tracks, gyms and public areas shut,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I sense underneath force to practice and hold the exact regimen which is unattainable.”

In its assertion, the IOC urged athletes to proceed with their teaching irrespective of mounting speculation about the effect of the virus on the online games.

“The IOC stays fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with much more than four months to go prior to the Video games there is no will need for any drastic selections at this stage,” it stated.

“Any speculation at this minute would be counter-successful,” it added, considerably less than an hour just after European soccer entire body UEFA postponed its 2020 European Championship to 2021.

The virus, which has so far infected shut to 200,000 men and women globally and killed much more than 7,500, has pressured a lot of international locations into lockdown to consist of it.

Greek Stefanidi, a member of Globe Athletics athletes’ commission, was unimpressed.

“From January until now the problem has deteriorated dramatically and in the exact same period the IOC has repeated the similar matters,” she claimed.

“The IOC set us in a challenging place. How can we train in these ailments and these health hazards,” Stefanidi, who is also a candidate for the IOC’s athletes commission at elections established for the Tokyo Video games, explained.

“The stadiums have been shut for a week. Tomorrow we could get a exclusive permit to get in and teach. But how can you coach there, touching the exact same gear and surfaces. And what about group athletics, or gymnastics, or swimming.”

“I would like to see that there is a concern for the chance to our wellbeing. It is great to say that in 4 months it will all be fantastic. But what about now? I want to see what they do about now. I want to hear about a Plan B,” she stated.

Stefanidi claimed the various stages of coaching experienced also established a possibly unfair advantage for some athletes.

She reported some international locations experienced shut all services, although in some other international locations like the United States or Sweden, some services were being continue to open.

“My rival Sandi Morris for instance has been coaching the past 7 days due to the fact her facility is however open up,” she mentioned.

“We have to have a sensible impression from the IOC. They have to present that they recognize.”