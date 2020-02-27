ioc-president-thomas-bach-‘fully-committed’-to-tokyo-olympics-getting-place-as-scheduled

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reported the system is absolutely fully commited to the Tokyo Olympics heading forward on plan despite the ongoing risk of a coronavirus outbreak.

Bach advised Japanese media in a meeting contact that the IOC “is thoroughly dedicated to a thriving Olympic Games in Tokyo commencing July 24.”

Requested whether there had been alternatives to keeping the Olympics as scheduled, as suggested in a modern job interview with IOC member Dick Pound, Bach only explained, “I’ll not insert gas to the flames of speculation.”





