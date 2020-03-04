[ioc-to-enable-male-and-feminine-flagbearers-at-tokyo-opening-ceremony]

The IOC announced that July 24-August 9 Olympics will be the ‘first gender-balanced Olympic Video games in record with 48.8 for each cent women’s participation’. — Reuters pic

LAUSANNE, March five — The Global Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday gave groups at this year’s Tokyo Olympics the alternative of having a male and female competitor carrying their country’s flags at the opening ceremony.

“We have improved the policies to allow for Countrywide Olympic Committees to nominate a feminine and a male athlete to jointly bear their flag all through the opening ceremony,” mentioned an IOC assertion.

“We inspire all Nationwide Olympic Committees to make use of this option.”

The IOC also declared that July 24-August 9 Olympics will be the “first gender-well balanced Olympic Video games in historical past with 48.8 for every cent women’s participation”.

The IOC’s govt board meeting added that there really should be — for the to start with time — at minimum just one feminine and one particular male athlete in each and every just one of the 206 teams as well as the Refugee Olympic Crew taking part. — AFP